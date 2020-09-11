City approves plan for downtown, creates Creative Maker District

City Council amended the comprehensive plan to adopt a new small area plan to guide future development in Planning Area 7. It notes that the area serves as the downtown not only for the city but the entire region, and calls for keeping residents, local visitors and out-of-town tourists in mind. It adds that downtown faces a number of challenges, such as an underused and overgrown riverfront, but also presents a number of opportunities such as protecting its historic resources through careful adaptive reuse of buildings and appropriate new construction.

Streetsense found that people are passionate about Fredericksburg’s positive aspects, particularly the Rappahannock. The company came up with the idea of adding beacons along Sophia Street as a low-tech way to highlight the river and bring people down to the riverfront for events. It also proposed what is being called the Bankside Trail, which would run along the river from Amelia Street to Frederick Street and tie into the proposed Chatham Bridge Trail and East Coast Greenway.