City Council approves design phase of wastewater treatment plant

Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday to begin a redesign of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The work will precede construction, which is expected to begin in about one year.

“The objective of this project is to provide for additional treatment capacity and also nutrient reduction, by reducing the nitrogen and phosphorous that is released from the plant,” said Assistant City Manager David Brown. “We’re reducing that amount, which is better for the Rappahannock River, which eventually ends up in the Chesapeake Bay.”

Brown said the city will now enter into an interim agreement with Ohio-based Ulliman Schutte Construction and Black & Veatch, a Kansas-based engineering firm, as the city’s design and build team for the $158 million project.

“The interim agreement is the process to start us in design work, evaluation and development of a comprehensive agreement,” Brown said. “We’ll also be working on the comprehensive agreement, the final agreement for us to move forward to the completion of the project.”

The plant is located along the Rappahannock River behind Dixon Park at 1000 Beulah Salisbury Road. Although the plant was originally built in the mid-1950s, it’s had numerous upgrades and improvements along the way, including major investments in the secondary treatment process in the late 1960s and 1980s, and an expansion in 1991. The plant processes about 4.5 million gallons of wastewater each day.

Brown said once the rebuilt plant is completed in about two years, it will boast the latest technology and equipment available to help the city comply with stricter environmental requirements. The upgraded plant will eventually process about 6 million gallons of wastewater every day, and city officials said the increased production will help accommodate future residential, commercial and industrial growth in Fredericksburg.

The project falls under Virginia’s Public–Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act, which grants public entities the authority to create public–private partnerships to develop a wide range of public use projects, including the two most recent new public schools in Fredericksburg.

“It is not uncommon for other localities to come to us for advice,” said Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “We’ve actually been asked to present on how successfully we have used this process.”

City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said the interim agreement in the case of the two new city schools placed emphasis on design and completing a variety of studies and land surveys that went along with those projects. In the case of the wastewater treatment facility, Dooley told City Council work can begin at the site ahead of the construction start date, which will save the city time and money in the long run.

“If we can advance that work without throwing off future design steps or future construction steps, we have the option to go for that,” Dooley said. “They’ve got an allowance in the contract that permits us to go out early on construction work.”

Dooley also said Spotsylvania County will be affected by the upgraded facility, as wastewater west of city limits in the vicinity of Spotsylvania Towne Centre flows through the city’s plant.

“We have a whole future file set up for continuous negotiations with Spotsylvania about their contribution to this project,” Dooley said.

Although the majority of funding for the project comes through grants and loans, one of the larger portions of funding for the project came in late 2021, when former Gov. Ralph Northam included $27 million in the budget for Fredericksburg’s wastewater treatment plant as part of his administration’s push for cleaner water in the Chesapeake Bay. But there is still a lingering obligation for city residents.

Initiatives to improve the city’s wastewater treatment has resulted in previous utility rate increases for city residents. On Wednesday, Councilman Matt Kelly asked Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley if another rate increase is anticipated.

“We are working on that and we have a rate model and we’ve been updating it every year,” said Whitley. “I can say with certainty that recommendation in March will include another increase in water and sewer rates.”

City residents should not experience an interruption in their sewer and water service, but Brown said during the construction phase, one ballfield at Dixon Park will be closed for workers to stage vehicles and equipment. All other facilities at the park will remain open, Brown said.

Brown expects construction to begin in about one year.