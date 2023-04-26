Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance setting the real estate tax rate at $0.89 per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

It is a three-cent increase compared to the current real estate tax rate, but it is lower than the $0.91-cent rate Council agreed to advertise last month and the $0.90-cent rate that has been discussed at recent work sessions, budget analyst Donna Leahy said during Tuesday's meeting.

Council also unanimously approved a first reading of a resolution appropriating the budget for the new fiscal year.

The $121.4 million general fund budget includes the implementation of the results of a classification study and a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees; six new full-time general fund positions; three new social services positions; and four new transit positions.

It includes a $30.7 million transfer to the school division, as well as about $400,000 placed in reserve in case of a revenue shortfall from the state.

The General Assembly is still negotiating a statewide budget for next fiscal year, and school division budgets all over Virginia are in limbo until that happens later this summer.

"The reason for the reserve is because our General Assembly has not yet passed the state budget and the schools cannot know for sure what they will receive," Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said.

The School Board's budget is based on receiving $23.9 million from the state and includes funds for employee raises. Teachers who are on steps 0 to 25 of the salary scale will receive raises of between 7% and 12%, while school nurses will see their salaries increase by 15–20%, custodians by 7–18%, and all other employees by 3.5%.

Council also approved committing $484,500 of the city's unassigned fund balance to the school division, to enable it to issue contracts in the midst of uncertainty regarding the state budget.

"This goes to making sure school personnel are retained," council member Kerry Devine said. "Contracts need to go out and people need to be able to have assurances that they will have a job and will be making a certain salary."

Council also approved first readings of ordinances increasing the water and sewer rates by 10% and the lodging tax rate to 8%.

Council is expected to approve second readings of the budget resolution and the water and sewer, lodging tax and real estate tax ordinances on May 9.