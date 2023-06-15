Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday established a working group tasked with figuring out what to do with the Renwick Courthouse complex, which includes the city’s most historically significant building but has sat vacant since 2017.

The 11-person working group includes two members of City Council — at-large representative Matt Kelly and Ward 2 representative Jon Gerlach — as well as representatives from the National Park Service, the University of Mary Washington, the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, the city’s Economic Development Authority and Architectural Review Board, and the Fredericksburg Arts Commission; a financial lender; a historic preservation contractor; and the city manager.

The working group will spend the next six months studying possible options for the future reuse, preservation and rehabilitation of the complex — which includes the Renwick Courthouse, Wallace Library and old jail — and make a formal recommendation to City Council in December.

The courthouse was designed by James Renwick Jr. in the Gothic Revival style and was built between 1851 and 1852 by a local contractor.

According to a 2019 Free Lance–Star article by Danae Peckler, an architectural historian and member of the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation’s board, it is the only courthouse attributable to Renwick, who also designed Grace Church and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City and the Smithsonian Castle in Washington.

“Renwick’s design for our courthouse was ... revolutionary,” Peckler wrote.

Renwick’s choice of the Gothic Revival style over the classical style favored by Thomas Jefferson illustrates “a controversial debate held in fashionable circles here and in Europe as to what style and type of architecture our country should embrace.”

The courthouse was the center of Fredericksburg’s civic life for more than 150 years and played an important role during and after the Civil War, as a hospital, temporary shelter for people who escaped slavery and meeting place for the local Freedman’s Bureau.

The Wallace Library was built in 1910 and renovated for school administrative offices in the 1970s. The old jail dates to 1928, when the previous jail was dismantled and rebuilt on the same site using poured concrete. It no longer serves as a jail and has been used for storage.

None of the buildings have been regularly used since the new courthouse was completed in 2014 and renovation of the school division’s Walker-Grant Center was completed in 2017.

The city hired preservation consulting firm Commonwealth Preservation Group in January to provide an overview of the state of the buildings and a summary of options for “repositioning or reuse” of similar historic, publicly owned buildings that have been successful in other communities.

As part of her report, dated June 3, consultant Paige Pollard recommended assembling a working group charged with “explor(ing) in more detail the potential options for reuse under a scenario of public ownership along with other suggestions.”

Pollard also recommended that the city proceed with making immediate repairs to the courthouse windows and then “formally mothball” the buildings to prevent further deterioration while the working group evaluates its options.

At Council’s May 23 meeting, Pollard presented four options for the complex: public ownership and funding of reuse, which could include offices, a performance venue or a boutique hotel; public ownership with private funding; a public-private partnership; or private ownership and funding.

A grassroots group called Save Renwick is advocating for the complex to remain in public ownership, and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said at the May 23 meeting that “public ownership has always been key.”