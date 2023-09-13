Fredericksburg City Council on Monday expressed interest in reexamining the way it incentivizes historic preservation through tax exemption programs.

Kate Schwartz, the city’s historic resources planner, presented the results of a report on economic incentives and spot blight/demolition by neglect prepared by Dan Becker, owner of the historic preservation consulting firm Heritage Arts, to Council at a work session Monday evening.

Becker was hired by the city last fall to study existing historic preservation economic development tools and spot blight provisions and provide recommendations for strengthening them.

City Council in its 2036 Vision Statement identified being “a proven leader in historic preservation” as one of eight priorities, yet the city has lost “several significant historic structures” to demolition over the past 15-20 years “for a variety of reasons,” Becker notes in the report.

Broadly, the report recommends that the city make the historic preservation goal more prominent on its website and that it consolidate information about preservation incentives in one central location. It also recommends providing more technical support to property owners applying for incentives.

The report found that existing economic incentives are underutilized. Over the past 10 years, there have been only 25 applications for the rehabilitation tax exemption program — 11 residential and 14 commercial.

Two of the property owners canceled their planned rehabilitations and six other applications expired. One project is still in progress.

The report notes that property owners are unaware that a tax exemption program for historic preservation exists and also that the financial benefit is too low.

The program permits property owners who undertake rehabilitation of a qualifying residential building — one that is in the Old and Historic Fredericksburg District or listed on the National Register of Historic Places — to receive a partial exemption from real estate tax increases.

However, as it is currently structured, an owner would save only 4% of a $50,000 investment — or $1,985 — over seven years.

Under state statute, the city could exempt up to 100% of the assessed property value increase for a period of up to 15 years. That would result in a total savings of 13% of a $50,000 investment, or $6,675, the report found.

The city could also choose a different framework permitted by state law and could exempt up to 50% of the cost of rehabilitation, as long as it doesn’t exempt the total value of the structure.

The owner would save 40% of a $50,000 investment under that arrangement, the report estimated.

The report also recommends that the city “reinvigorate” a revolving zero loan interest program for historic properties that was established and funded by Fredericksburg Main Street and the Economic Development Authority, but has been nonactive.

The city should also use staff resources to help property owners combine local, state and federal tax credits for historic preservation, the report recommends.

Regarding spot blight/demolition by neglect, the report found that the city has been relying on a regulatory approach and that it should switch to an incentivizing approach.

“We have the sticks but not the carrots,” Schwartz said.

The report recommends developing and strengthening partnerships with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. and neighborhood associations to monitor historic resources for signs of deterioration, and making code amendments to better define expectations for building maintenance and update criteria for identifying economic hardship.

In addition, the report recommends that the city commission a historic preservation economic impact study to determine the economic value of its historic resources.

Council on Monday praised the report.

“This is an excellent report that gives us something to put our teeth into, and also validates that we’re doing the right things,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

City Manager Tim Baroody said staff will come back to council this fall with a plan for putting the report’s recommendations into action.

Also at the work session, council agreed to authorize a standing preservation advisory group, which will meet quarterly and work to create and assess benchmarks for preservation goals, advise council on preservation policies and serve as a resource for city staff and commissions.

Membership in the advisory group will include representatives from the National Park Service, the University of Mary Washington’s Department of Historic Preservation, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, the Fredericksburg Area Museum; an archaeological consultant; and members of the city’s architectural review board and City Council.

The advisory group will begin its work in 2024.