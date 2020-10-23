City–county feud paralyzes Fredericksburg area transportation committee

A rift on the area’s transportation planning organization has grown now to the point where little is getting done because Fredericksburg representatives are boycotting meetings.
The city’s members on the Policy Committee for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization have been arguing with Stafford County and Spotsylvania County members over policies for more than a year.
Each side says the other is acting out of self-interest and is not willing to work out differences, which revolve primarily around funding disagreements and the balance of power. In the meantime, few decisions are being made.
The virtual meeting this past Monday took things to another level when Fredericksburg members did not show up, leaving the committee without a quorum. City representatives made a similar move in June, when they left during a virtual meeting.
Without a quorum, the committee cannot take official votes.
Lacking a quorum is problematic because the policy committee makes decisions on planning and funding for transportation projects in the three localities. Each locality has three voting members, all elected officials. The state has two voting members along with several non-voting members. Federal transportation departments also have non-voting members on the committee.
On Monday, the committee was scheduled to approve the hiring of a new FAMPO director as well as discuss and vote on proposed bylaw changes, which have become the most recent sticking point for the committee.
Another major issue dividing committee members involves funds Stafford representatives say the county should have been getting for years but instead have been used for projects in all three localities.
In interviews, Fredericksburg Councilman Matt Kelly said the funding issue could be dealt with, but he thinks Stafford members are being vindictive and the counties are aiming to squeeze the city out of FAMPO decisions.
He noted a recent meeting in which county representatives declined to endorse projects the city selected for the state’s Smart Scale program. The vote is a show of support only and had no impact on the city projects.
County members contend that city officials are unhappy with FAMPO decisions and have in turn put decisions on hold with the boycotts.
At Monday’s meeting, Committee Chairwoman Cindy Shelton, a Stafford supervisor, said the county’s work to “increase transparency” on FAMPO funding “made several people very uncomfortable.” She lamented that city members’ boycotts are holding the committee “hostage.”
Other members lashed out at city officials for boycotting the meeting.
“I’m tired of this childish behavior,” said Spotsylvania Supervisor Tim McLaughlin. “It’s disgraceful.”
“I’m miffed,” Stafford Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said. “I’ve never seen such childish behavior … because they’re not getting their way.”
Shelton said Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw sent her a letter asking the committee to hold off on voting on bylaw changes at Monday’s meeting. The letter also asked county representatives to avoid using other tactics.
In the letter, the mayor pointed out justifications for the meeting boycott:
- “Votes held on issues that have been introduced within the same meeting, particularly when it appears that the other jurisdictions have had prior conversations without the City’s participation.”
- “Attempts to amend bylaws that could effectively negate or make unnecessary the City’s participation in FAMPO.”
- “Efforts to gain FAMPO endorsement on resolutions denigrating the leadership or staff of our regional, state, or federal partners due to disagreements that arise in the course of normal policy discussions.”
Support Local Journalism
Shelton said it was “inappropriate” for the mayor, who isn’t on the committee, to make such requests. Still, Shelton added that she wanted to “find some way that we could work together as a body.”
Then the meeting took an odd turn.
Some county members wondered if any Fredericksburg representatives were watching the online meeting anonymously. Shelton suggested if that were the case, a quorum was established.
“In the absence of not really knowing what to do, I’d like to, as the chair, I’d like to rule that we still do have a quorum because we don’t know who these people are, and let’s continue to conduct business,” she said.
The committee proceeded to vote on several items, including a change in bylaws removing the quorum requirement that a representative from each locality be present at meetings. Instead, a simple majority would be required.
The two state representatives on the committee—Marcie Parker, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg administrator, and Robert Schneider, the executive director of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission—abstained from voting Monday. Parker repeated after each abstention that the committee had no quorum.
Before the vote on the bylaw change, Parker reminded the committee that she notified members they couldn’t take such a vote without following guidelines. She explained that the bylaws need to be included in FAMPO’s Unified Planning Work Program, a federal requirement. She said the committee could add the bylaws to the program and then take a vote on changes.
Spotsylvania and Stafford members grew frustrated at that point.
Dudenhefer said it was “nonsense … to think we need state and federal approval to work on our bylaws.”
Ivan Rucker, a non-voting member with the Federal Highway Administration, said the bylaw change “might be considered significant.”
Shelton acknowledged the change “might cross that line for what’s considered restrictive” as far as allowing quorums without representatives from all jurisdictions in attendance.
The committee still approved the measure. But all of the votes proved moot because there was no quorum.
Kelly said in an interview that the city wants the FAMPO committee’s approach to simply be regional and its members are willing to talk about how to fix things. But he didn’t sound optimistic.
“There is no process,” he said, explaining that county members repeatedly add or change agenda items at meetings and vote on them without prior public discussion, all the while ignoring state and federal guidelines. “It’s like the wild West.”
He also said county officials do not want VDOT and PRTC to have votes on the committee, something required by the original agreement between FAMPO, state and federal officials. The state and federal governments provide the bulk of the funding for transportation projects.
The committee is slated to hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on funding measures it could not approve at the last meeting. City members are suspicious of one measure, which would shift transit money so it could be used for leveraged funding to help county projects score better in the Smart Scale program.
In responding to a letter the county committee members sent to the city, Mayor Greenlaw said Fredericksburg representatives will not attend the meeting.
She explained that the city supports some of the agenda items but the mayor raised concerns over the meeting, saying “It is unclear exactly what the agenda for the meeting is, which funds are involved, whether only discussion is proposed, or whether any action is proposed to be taken.”
Greenlaw added that the City Council needs to discuss the ongoing issues before its members will attend a committee meeting.
“This will happen soon,” she wrote, “but not before your desired special meeting on October 26th—and therefore I formally inform you that City representation will not be present on Monday.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.