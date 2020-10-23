City–county feud paralyzes Fredericksburg area transportation committee

Then the meeting took an odd turn.

Some county members wondered if any Fredericksburg representatives were watching the online meeting anonymously. Shelton suggested if that were the case, a quorum was established.

“In the absence of not really knowing what to do, I’d like to, as the chair, I’d like to rule that we still do have a quorum because we don’t know who these people are, and let’s continue to conduct business,” she said.

The committee proceeded to vote on several items, including a change in bylaws removing the quorum requirement that a representative from each locality be present at meetings. Instead, a simple majority would be required.

The two state representatives on the committee—Marcie Parker, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg administrator, and Robert Schneider, the executive director of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission—abstained from voting Monday. Parker repeated after each abstention that the committee had no quorum.