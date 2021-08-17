City EDA gives $20,000 to help support upcoming Black Business Expo in Fredericksburg

When some EDA members questioned funding the group’s request, member Mitzi Brown made it clear she would support it.

“I can’t imagine a request for help that’s more of a bullseye on why our organization exists,” she said, “We have certainly funded things in the past that are much less connected to workforce development.”

Eventually, the request to send $20,000 to the event was unanimously supported, with the caveat that the EDA would get space for a booth at the event and be mentioned in the events programming.

As for whether the government body would become an annual sponsor, EDA members said that’s a discussion for another day. Several members said a recent appearance by the EDA at the Peace in the Paint event made it clear that it needs to do more outreach to minority businesses.

One member noted that participants there at one point looked at EDA representatives like “flamingos in the middle of the Gobi desert,” providing the lesson that “we need to show up more.”

In other business, the city EDA heard from Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, who shared a few tidbits that drew the EDA’s interest.