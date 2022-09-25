City forum addresses school safety, parental concerns and how to increase brain power

While first-responders assured the Fredericksburg community they’re doing everything they can to protect students from today’s threats—ranging from the possibility of an active shooter to a fake report of a bomb in the school—another speaker encouraged the audience to embrace laughter as good medicine, both to live longer and to increase brain power.

And as comments from parents illustrated, the first “Family Academy” presented by the Fredericksburg City Public Schools Saturday at James Monroe High School couldn’t have been more timely. On four consecutive days in the past two weeks, James Monroe has been evacuated after someone called in a threat that turned out to be false.

The FBI calls the action “swatting” because it involves a call to 911 that draws a massive response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team. The hoax has been around at least since 2008, according to the FBI website, but it’s been disturbingly popular this month.

On one day alone—Monday, Sept. 19—at least 11 school systems across Virginia reported lockdowns from shooters or bombs, including Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and the counties of Culpeper and Fauquier, Arlington and Loudoun.

Raygan DeCarlo, a mother of six, asked those gathered Saturday for some answers.

“I’m hearing from the kids there’s a bomb threat, that a bomb, that there was smoke. I don’t know what’s true because the school’s not telling us anything, nothing,” she said during a question-and-answer portion of the safety forum. “We have no idea from the school or from the police why the school is being evacuated.”

Her voice cracked from both nervousness and concern as she continued: “You guys are telling us there’s police dogs going through our schools. The parents have a right to know why, don’t we?”

Her emotional pleas, which included a desire to help in any way she could, illustrated some of the ongoing issues schools are facing. Whether swatting is yet another fallout from COVID-19 isn’t clear, said Dr. Matt Eberhardt, deputy superintendent for Fredericksburg schools.

“I do know we’re seeing more emotional needs than we’ve ever seen before,” he told about 45 people gathered in the school auditorium.

One positive aspect of the pandemic was increased interest from the community in connecting with schools and that’s why Fredericksburg planned its first of several Family Academy events, said Superintendent Marci Catlett.

Saturday’s program included Marcia Tate, a renowned educational consultant, author and speaker who encouraged audience members to get up, introduce themselves and talk with someone—preferably a person they didn’t know—about the questions she posed to them.

And to have a good time while doing it. She held herself up as an example of the beneficial power of laughter, which research has shown boosts the immune system by increasing the production of antibodies that prevent infection.

“I not only teach this, I practice this,” she said, animatedly walking the aisles, telling the audience she’s 71 next week. She said that’s the only way she could have worked as an educator and consultant for 49 years because she didn’t start when she was 6.

However, that is when she decided to become a teacher. She lined up all her dolls and instructed them for hours.

“I didn’t have a single behavioral problem,” she said.

Tate also recognized that brains are wired differently these days than 40 years ago as a result of changing times, ranging from different family structures to more exposure to violence. She said children are coming to school angry because no one in their lives is talking, reading or singing to them at early ages and getting their brains ready for learning.

“If you don’t get anything else out of this seminar, please go home and rock, hold and love these babies,” Tate said.

More information about her message, which focuses on preparing children for success in school and life, is available at her website, drmarciatate.com.

Before Tate’s session, representatives from Fredericksburg Police, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue and the schools presented detailed information about efforts to avoid “the pretty horrific events in Texas that have us all concerned,” Eberhardt said.

In May, a teenager entered an elementary school in Uvalde, killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others. Fredericksburg officials had active shooter plans in place before that event, the officials said, but met in earnest in recent months to update—and upgrade—them.

As a result, every school employee has received crisis and emergency management training. All plans have been approved by law enforcement and emergency services, Eberhardt said.

“If we look at some of the things in Texas and other places, I want to assure everyone that law enforcement has open access to our buildings,” he continued. “We have made badges readily available for them, we have put keys in the hands of officers and vehicles so there should never be an issue that someone cannot get into one of our buildings.”

The school system has used state grants to create digital maps of schools that show emergency exits, alarms, cameras and fire extinguishers that are accessible by the 911 center. Should an emergency call be placed from a school, “it won’t just say the phone call came from Hugh Mercer, it will actually say it came from Hugh Mercer, Room 118,” Eberhardt said.

Fredericksburg plans to use another state grant to purchase radios that connect the school system with the police department, he said.

Another lesson learned from Uvalde is the need for police to be able to access locked doors in schools and Police Chief Brian Layton said his department is purchasing breaching kits—with items like axes, cutting tools and pry bars—for every school. Some department vehicles currently have the kits, but for safety, Layton wants them in every school.

Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Foster said he hoped those gathered would take one message from the meeting, that “we’re all here for the same mission,” to support schools and the community.

During questions from the audience, parents voiced concerns that were exactly opposite from issues raised more than two years ago when protesters across the nation suggested defunding the police or removing all resource officers from schools. Local parents wanted to know how many more school resource officers Fredericksburg could put in place and if items, such as metal detectors, could be used at school entrances.

DeCarlo and another mother, Melissa Battiste, said after the session that while they appreciate the concerted efforts of first-responders, they’re practically begging them to keep parents in the loop as much as possible. They described the alarm they felt recently when their kids called them—before the school system sent out any alerts—to say James Monroe had been evacuated and students were told to get out and leave their phones, purses or backpacks behind, if necessary.

“It is very scary,” DeCarlo said.