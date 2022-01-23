City hires coordinator for environmental initiatives

When Fredericksburg City Council adopted a Vision and Desired Future States plan in 2016, its members declared that Fredericksburg is a “responsible, modern city with a quality of life that is guaranteed by thoughtful environmental stewardship.”

City officials believe they’ve taken a step toward that initiative with the recent hiring of the city’s first environmental sustainability coordinator.

MacKenzie Bellimam, who previously worked as an environmental specialist for the Rappahannock Regional Landfill (R-Board) was hired last week.

Bellimam will work with the environmental programs section of the Public Works Department for a salary of $61,000 per year.

“The mission of our new Sustainability Coordinator is to work collaboratively with community partners and citizens to create an attractive, clean area to live in, to conserve and protect our natural resources and come up with sustainable options for our green future,” said Director of Public Works Diane Beyer.

City officials stated in their 2016 vision that Fredericksburg’s location on the Rappahannock River is a compelling reason to consider the environmental impact of every decision.