City Main Street program gets $25,000, seeking matching funds for bike racks, more downtown

She said anything that helps visitors and residents spend more time downtown biking and walking is good business.

“We think this can help folks stay longer when they come, and as they do, hopefully want to eat, shop or simply hang out downtown,” she said. “From an economic standpoint, it just makes sense.”

Peterson said the group has worked closely with Fredericksburg city staff on developing the streetscape plan, and is extremely grateful that city public works crews will help them install the racks, corrals and more when they’re purchased. Those organizing the project think some of the equipment can be added later this year, and the rest by spring of 2021.

“They’re going to help tell us exactly where to put these additions,” said Peterson, so that the racks and other new amenities will be ADA compliant and so that sidewalks will remain safe and passable.

She said Fredericksburg Main Street officials are also asking businesses to make it known if they’d like a rack or corral near their shop or business.

Clark, who approached Fredericksburg Main Street Executive Director Ann Glave about an effort to add bike racks, said she’s been glad to help in the effort to make downtown Fredericksburg more bike-friendly.