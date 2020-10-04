City Main Street program gets $25,000, seeking matching funds for bike racks, more downtown

Fredericksburg Main Street Program President April Peterson said that as long as she’s known Holly Clark, the city bicycle enthusiast has been asking for more bike racks downtown, a request echoed by other cyclists.
A $25,000 Downtown Investment Grant recently announced from the Virginia Main Street Program will help provide bike racks, bike corrals and much more. That is, it will if the city’s Main Street Program can raise the $13,000 match required to get the full funding for a key component of what the group is calling a Downtown Streetscape Program.
To reach the $13,000 goal for the matching funds, which would fully cover the project’s $38,000 price tag, the city’s Main Street Program is launching a fundraising effort called “The Power of 100+.” The city’s agreement to provide labor to install the equipment accounts for the other half of the match needed for the grant.
Fredericksburg Main Street put it this way in a news release:
“Imagine what 100 people investing in their downtown at $100 each can accomplish? Imagine what 1,000 people supporting Downtown at $100 apiece can achieve? If you have a love for downtown, ever wanted a place to sit as you stroll downtown or desired more bike racks, you can make it happen from October 1st to October 16th. Starting on October 1st, it will be as simple as 1 – 2 – 3: First text FXBG100 to 44-321, follow the links and prompts and then feel awesome. If you prefer to write a check or have difficulty texting, call 540/538-7445 or mail a check payable to Fredericksburg Va. Main Street Inc. to Box 7275, Fredericksburg, Va., 22404.”
Though the effort started with folks who want to see more bike racks downtown, the Downtown Streetscape Plan includes more than just additional bike parking.
Because amenities besides bike racks are important, the local Main Street program “decided to go big” and add benches, planters and trash cans to the project. All told, the plans call for 20 bike racks, one bike corral, two bike shelters four benches, four planters and four trash cans in selected spots downtown.
Peterson, an owner of River Rock Outfitter downtown on William Street, said the effort is more than the sum of its parts.
“In addition to the pieces we’re adding, we believe this [streetscape] project sends the message to our community that downtown is strong, Fredericksburg Strong,” she said. “We haven’t backed down or been defeated by the pandemic or protests. We’re still alive, open for business and well.”
Peterson added, “What better way to demonstrate that than committing to downtown improvement with these different additions, signaling that we’re not going anywhere, and that we’re creating new ways for people to come and enjoy downtown?”
The president of the city’s Main Street program noted that adding bike racks and other amenities is something “we know that businesses downtown have wanted for a long time.”
She said anything that helps visitors and residents spend more time downtown biking and walking is good business.
“We think this can help folks stay longer when they come, and as they do, hopefully want to eat, shop or simply hang out downtown,” she said. “From an economic standpoint, it just makes sense.”
Peterson said the group has worked closely with Fredericksburg city staff on developing the streetscape plan, and is extremely grateful that city public works crews will help them install the racks, corrals and more when they’re purchased. Those organizing the project think some of the equipment can be added later this year, and the rest by spring of 2021.
“They’re going to help tell us exactly where to put these additions,” said Peterson, so that the racks and other new amenities will be ADA compliant and so that sidewalks will remain safe and passable.
She said Fredericksburg Main Street officials are also asking businesses to make it known if they’d like a rack or corral near their shop or business.
Clark, who approached Fredericksburg Main Street Executive Director Ann Glave about an effort to add bike racks, said she’s been glad to help in the effort to make downtown Fredericksburg more bike-friendly.
“My family and I live downtown and bicycles are our primary way to get around,” she said. “For that to work, it’s critical to have a place to leave your bikes—bike-parking— where you’re going.”
Clark noted that having more bike racks and corrals downtown can help take the crunch off of vehicle parking by letting some people travel by bike instead.
Glave said the grant was written before the arrival of COVID-19.
“With more people outside walking and biking, it’s an effective way to bring more beauty and resources to downtown,” she said.
