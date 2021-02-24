City officials look for federal help with rail tankers in Mayfield

Fredericksburg City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night requesting that CSX Transportation immediately discontinue prolonged storage of tanker cars with hazardous materials in the Mayfield neighborhood.
But CSX officials insist the tankers are moved daily.
The resolution was introduced by Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr., who lives in Mayfield. The issue of the tanker cars alongside Railroad Avenue resurfaced in recent weeks after it had gone dormant following years of discussion.
A 1.5-mile spur line was built four years ago to store the tankers away from the residential area, and city officials and residents believed their concerns were alleviated.
But Frye estimated that on Friday there were 30 tankers stored on the track in Mayfield. City Manager Tim Baroody said he counted 17 on Tuesday.
Baroody requested that a city fire marshal visit the site every day to inspect and also count the number of tankers.
Baroody said that will continue as long as necessary. He said he informed CSX officials last week that the tankers in Mayfield are unacceptable under any circumstances.
“We won’t tolerate it,” Baroody said. “I know that’s been a conversation over the last decade. … We all thought they had made progress significant enough to protect the neighborhood. But again, it appears that’s not the case.”
Councilman Matt Kelly suggested the resolution be sent to Rep. Rob Wittman, with hopes the congressman would seek the Federal Railroad Administration’s involvement. City Council also discussed forwarding the resolution to U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and the Virginia Railway Express.
A longtime Mayfield resident wrote an email to The Free Lance–Star stating he smells fumes between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. some days, and is concerned that it’s being sucked into the HVAC systems of the homes in the predominantly Black neighborhood.
“I’m going to quote Michael Jackson on this one,” Frye said. “There’s a song that says ‘All I want to say is they don’t really care about us.’ That’s how I feel about this situation. … It’s like you’re crying out and saying ‘Hey, get this out of here.’ It absolutely makes no sense.”
Frye and Baroody meet quarterly with CSX representative Randy Marcus.
Marcus was unable to attend the virtual City Council meeting, but Baroody read a letter he sent.
Marcus stated CSX is committed to being a good neighbor to the Fredericksburg community and going above and beyond federal regulations in its storage of tankers.
He said no tankers are being stored long-term on the tracks in Mayfield, but are part of a daily delivery process. He did, however, acknowledge there’s been an uptick in the number of tankers in the neighborhood.
“CSX has not made any recent changes in operations in the Fredericksburg yard and has served local customers in a similar manner for years,” Marcus wrote. “The recent increased volume of tank cars is attributable to the seasonal nature of a local customer’s business and they are there temporarily.”
Desiree French of the Federal Railroad Administration said federal hazardous materials regulations do not govern private tracks.
However, she added federal regulations do require the expedited movement of loaded hazmat railcars within 48 hours, not including weekends or holidays. The tankers in Mayfield are marked flammable, containing liquefied petroleum gas.
CSX officials said the tankers are “generally” empty and have significantly lower volumes than the ethanol cars that created public health concerns in Mayfield more than a decade ago.
Councilwoman Kerry Devine and Councilman Tim Duffy stressed that although Mayfield residents are most affected, it’s an issue that should concern the entire city.
Frye noted there was an ethanol leak on the tracks in 2016 that caused VRE delays.
“It’s a city problem. It’s not a neighborhood problem,” Duffy said. “We all have to support the effort to fix this.”
