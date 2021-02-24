City officials look for federal help with rail tankers in Mayfield

Councilman Matt Kelly suggested the resolution be sent to Rep. Rob Wittman, with hopes the congressman would seek the Federal Railroad Administration’s involvement. City Council also discussed forwarding the resolution to U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and the Virginia Railway Express.

A longtime Mayfield resident wrote an email to The Free Lance–Star stating he smells fumes between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. some days, and is concerned that it’s being sucked into the HVAC systems of the homes in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

“I’m going to quote Michael Jackson on this one,” Frye said. “There’s a song that says ‘All I want to say is they don’t really care about us.’ That’s how I feel about this situation. … It’s like you’re crying out and saying ‘Hey, get this out of here.’ It absolutely makes no sense.”

Frye and Baroody meet quarterly with CSX representative Randy Marcus.

Marcus was unable to attend the virtual City Council meeting, but Baroody read a letter he sent.

Marcus stated CSX is committed to being a good neighbor to the Fredericksburg community and going above and beyond federal regulations in its storage of tankers.