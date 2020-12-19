City officials look for ways to engage with young protesters

A quick scan of the report released by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience on racial equity in Fredericksburg alarmed City Councilman Matt Kelly.

Kelly has talked with young protesters who took to the downtown streets in late May following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

Kelly said while he may not agree with the stance of the protesters regarding Fredericksburg police officers and other issues, he values their input.

But on the report issued by the ICSC, 71 percent of the respondents were age 40 or older.

Kelly said during a recent City Council session that if Fredericksburg is going to continue to make progress, it must engage the age group that caused government officials to take a hard look at the extent Blacks and other minorities are marginalized in the community.

Kelly said some city leaders may still hold hard feelings over the civil unrest that took place, but they must put that aside because their job is to represent everyone.