City officials look for ways to engage with young protesters

A quick scan of the report released by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience on racial equity in Fredericksburg alarmed City Councilman Matt Kelly.
Kelly has talked with young protesters who took to the downtown streets in late May following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
Kelly said while he may not agree with the stance of the protesters regarding Fredericksburg police officers and other issues, he values their input.
But on the report issued by the ICSC, 71 percent of the respondents were age 40 or older.
Kelly said during a recent City Council session that if Fredericksburg is going to continue to make progress, it must engage the age group that caused government officials to take a hard look at the extent Blacks and other minorities are marginalized in the community.
Kelly said some city leaders may still hold hard feelings over the civil unrest that took place, but they must put that aside because their job is to represent everyone.
“I think it’s time that we look at reengaging in a conversation that we were involved in earlier in this process with regards to the protest movement,” Kelly said. “Enough has settled down. We haven’t had any protests recently. I’ve said a hundred times I don’t agree with a lot of what they stand for. However, that is the generation that is going to be filling our seats in the coming years.”
Kelly also noted that protesters did not participate in the Police Executive Research Forum’s review of the incident in which many were teargassed by Fredericksburg police officers earlier this year. The PERF report is due next month.
When informed of City Council’s desire to reach out to them, a group of protesters issued a joint statement in which they called themselves The Addressed Community and declined the city’s request unless certain demands are met. They said although officials have expressed a desire to meet with them and hear them out, their actions say otherwise.
They noted that police department employees were recently provided a $3,500 a year raise that takes effect in February and that Chief Brian Layton requested three additional officers once the staff is replenished from the 14 departures since May 31.
Protesters say the funds used to beef up the police force would be better spent helping the homeless and others that have endured financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has addressed some of those concerns through CARES Act funds and other measures.
Still, protesters said making amends with the city would require “equity and not complacency.”
“We ask the city to take responsibility and accountability for the pain and trauma as well as gaslighting and intentional impoverishment of folks in this community,” they said in the statement. “This means providing affordable and/or free counseling and mental health professionals to those affected.”
The statement went on to call for the removal of Chief Layton, Detective Betsy Mason–Chilton and three officers for “unnecessary harassment and use of force against community members.”
The group is also demanding reparations “to those affected negatively by the decisions and actions of the city within the past 400 years.”
Support Local Journalism
“We will continue to uplift and embrace the community of our neighbors during this time of peril and lack of leadership,” the statement read. “Our hope is that one day everyone will be willing to lend assistance and no one will be in need. Community is abundant and available. It’s time to start moving as such.”
Kelly may not get an opportunity to sit down with the protesters, but he said he hopes they will take part in the established process for making changes in government. He also wants them to know that he and other officials are willing to listen, even if they don’t agree to their demands.
“Personally I don’t think they’re getting that message from us,” Kelly said.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw recently had a session with a seventh-grade civics class at Walker–Grant Middle School. Greenlaw said one of the stumbling blocks to building a stronger connection with the younger generation is a lack of understanding of how government works.
She asked Councilman Tim Duffy, who is also the principal of James Monroe High School, about city officials speaking to government, history and civics classes.
“One very important feedback that I got in engaging with not just the protesters, but young people in general, is that they absolutely do not understand how government works,” Greenlaw said.
Greenlaw said there is a lack of engagement overall from younger generations in the city. She noted that many times in the past city leaders have had to persuade people to join various boards and commissions.
She said it’s time for fresh faces to step up.
“An important part of this is credibility, trust and willingness to be engaged and to understand how the system works,” Greenlaw said. “They are, in fact, a part of the system. It’s not a system vs. them. There’s a lot to overcome because it’s societal.”
City officials believe telling a more inclusive history of Fredericksburg will encourage more people to speak out.
Several initiatives are in the works, and Angela Freeman, the city’s diversity, equity and economic advancement officer, said one more has been added.
Freeman said the city is planning to tell the story of one of the first civil rights protests in Fredericksburg. It occurred in 1950, when a group of 26 students from Walker–Grant High School (the city’s Black high school before integration) held a demonstration because they weren’t permitted to walk through the front door for their graduation ceremony at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. The group marched to Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) in protest and held their ceremony there.
Duffy and Greenlaw believe many are hesitant to engage with city government because of a lack of trust.
“The city has been a city for hundreds of years and it has purposely not worked for some of its citizens for hundreds of years,” Duffy said. “There is a reason people aren’t quick to trust what city government is doing.”
Councilman Jason Graham said when the city receives feedback from residents, it’s almost always the same 20 to 50 people. Graham said he knows there are unheard voices out there who have valuable opinions on race relations and other issues.
Kelly and Duffy said city leaders can’t afford to wait for people to come to them.
“This is not an issue where we sit back and wait for engagement,” Duffy said. “This is here. We have to work relentlessly to engage the residents of our city to work on our problems together. We can only solve these problems and progress forward by working together.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
