The Fredericksburg Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 4–3 to recommend approval of amendments to the city’s development ordinance that would allow for accessory dwelling units, known as ADUs.

The amendments, which will now be taken up by City Council, would permit ADUs with full-sized kitchens on residential lots, either within the primary dwelling or as an accessory structure to a primary dwelling.

The ADU would not be able to exceed 600 square feet or take up more than 40% of the gross floor area of the principal dwelling.

The ordinance would state that the property owner must live in the primary dwelling when the zoning permit for establishing the ADU is issued and would require that written notice be given to neighbors and posted on the property and on the city’s website.

Senior planner Mike Craig summarized the ordinance to the Planning Commission on Wednesday, stressing that the amendments will not affect the occupancy limits placed on city lots.

“This is not a two-family zoning,” he said. “Only one family may occupy the lot.”

He provided the city’s definition of a family, which is a group of people who are related plus not more than two additional, unrelated boarders, or not more than three total unrelated people.

Craig said Fredericksburg’s Comprehensive Plan since 2007 has identified ADUs as a way to provide flexible housing options for senior citizens and people with disabilities and affordable housing options for young adults or low-income people.

ADUs were common in Fredericksburg prior to zoning changes put into place in the 1980s. Staff have identified some 90 ADUs in existence throughout the city, and Craig said the ordinance would provide a framework for them to be properly regulated to ensure safety.

Based on the experience of other Virginia localities that have approved ADUs in recent years, staff anticipate that fewer than 10 would be approved in Fredericksburg per year, Craig said.

He said city fire and EMS officials have indicated that they would expect ADUs to generate about 12 additional calls for services per year and that the primary concern from a public safety standpoint is that existing ADUs are often unmarked, which would be corrected by the new ordinance.

City Council voted in January to initiate the process of developing the ADU ordinance and asked the Planning Commission to hold a series of public hearings and community information sessions.

A primary concern that has come up is whether ADUs would have a negative effect on homeownership by incentivizing investors or corporations to buy up single-family lots.

Craig said staff consulted Guy Miller-Richards, a loan officer with Johnson Mortgage Company.

“His opinion is that homeownership is a good investment for individual property owners who are going to live on property, but as soon as you turn around and buy your second home or organize an LLC, those terms change,” Craig said. “ADUs are not a good investment for regional or national corporations.”

Craig said citizens have also questioned whether the city will be able to enforce potential violations of the ADU policy. He presented data showing that staff have tracked 73 complaints of overcrowding since 2015, which resulted in 30 verifiable violations.

“We are well versed in enforcing occupancy rules,” Craig said.

The Planning Commission has conducted an ongoing public hearing on the ADU issue at each of its meetings since January. About two dozen citizens spoke at Wednesday’s meeting and planning director Chuck Johnston also read 23 letters submitted by the public.

Those in opposition to the amendments said they’d like the city to spend more time studying the issue and said they believe approval of ADUs will strain public services and negatively affect single-family neighborhoods.

“Some on City Council have launched an assault on single-family neighborhoods,” said Ralph Joseph. “You are changing the identify and very fabric of single-family neighborhoods in the city.”

Those in support have said ADUs will provide affordable places for an older child or aging family members to live independently but close to a support network and that they will contribute to a vibrant, diverse community.

“Are we going to send a signal to young people that this is a dead city?” said Robert Thomas. “This city needs to focus on young people, not people my age. You should look not simply at the people here to lobby you, but the ones who aren’t here — and those are the young.”

Joe Hensley, rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church, said that as a faith community leader, he supports ADUs.

“We need to make it easier and not harder to live in a community and be a blessing to one another,” he said. “We need to provide housing options that provide for mutual support and care.”

Planning Commission members Kenneth Gantt, Thomas O’Toole and Mary-Margaret Marshall voted against recommending the ADU amendments.

Marshall said she thinks the issue needs more time and the city should have brought in more professional consultants. Gantt said he also thinks approval has been rushed and that the issue will “pit neighbor against neighbor.”

“I just hear too much concern on both sides,” he said. “I want to believe that what staff has put together answers (what was asked of us) but I don’t think we’re at prime time now.”

Commission Chair David Durham and members Adam Lynch, Chris Hornung and Susanna Finn approved recommending the amendments.

“The fact is that ADUs are part of Fredericksburg’s existing built character, including in some of the most prominent of our neighborhoods,” Durham said.

Lynch said there are “many reasons” why he supports ADUs.

“We need to provide alternatives to sprawl, which is devastating our environment,” he said. “We have to address our housing crisis, which is acute for lower income seniors, the disabled and young adults. There is a crisis of mental health and loneliness, and we need to encourage people to be together with family and loved ones. ADUs are a way to do that.”

Also on Wednesday, the Planning Commission agreed to send a letter to City Council asking it to reinstate the rental inspection program that has been dormant for some years.

Lynch, who authored the letter along with O’Toole, said that whether or not the ADU ordinance is approved, funding the rental inspection program will give the city more ability to enforce existing rules and “counteract demolition by neglect.”