City plans to resume summertime entry fees at waterfront park in '23

Fredericksburg’s City Council recently got an update from city parks and recreation officials on a pilot program that charged non-residents an entry fee to drive or walk into Old Mill Park for most of last summer.

On Tuesday, city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu said it’s “currently the City Manager’s plan” to resume collection of the fees on weekends only from non-residents at the park in 2023 beginning the Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day. Cantu said the same rates used in 2022 will apply next season: $10 per car or $5 for every “walk in” visitor.

“No changes from what we did this season,” Cantu said.

The city’s fee-collection program at Old Mill Park coincided with a similar effort on the other side of the Rappahannock River, where Stafford County supervisors also imposed an entry fee for non-residents at the Historic Port of Falmouth.

In late July, Fredericksburg city council members voted 5–2 to charge non-residents fees for parking or walking into its waterfront park. Three weeks earlier, supervisors in Stafford also voted 5–2 to charge non-residents $25 to park at the Falmouth beach or at one of the two other nearby parking lots that serve the waterfront park.

Both jurisdictions began collecting money for parking and access from non-residents in late July for similar reasons. Residents living in the vicinity of both popular summertime parks complained of heavy traffic congestion mostly on weekends, property damage, illegal parking and litter—not only left behind by beachgoers at the parks, but in the neighborhoods that surround the riverside parks.

“The amount of litter and defilement on that beach is unreal,” Karen Brown of Stafford said in June about the Historic Port of Falmouth. “I’ve been shocked at what I saw down there during the past couple of years.”

Both Stafford and Fredericksburg officials said law enforcement departments and fire crews from both jurisdictions commit a substantial amount of personnel and resources at both parks throughout the summer season to ensure public safety and enforce the law. In July, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton told members of the City Council that on any given weekend, his officers write between 20 to 100 tickets in the neighborhood near Old Mill Park and there were similar complaints in Stafford.

“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”

During a Nov. 22 work session, Todd Brown, Fredericksburg’s director of parks, recreation and events, told City Council members the amount of revenue taken in during Fredericksburg’s pilot program was $20,985. That came from 1,872 non-residents who parked at the park and 453 other non-resident visitors who walked in.

But the total expenses to operate the city’s pilot program came in at $19,510, including $11,314 in staffing expenses. Although that amount nearly matched the amount of revenue the city took in for the duration of the pilot program, Brown said the investment the city made in staff made a positive difference for visitors to the city park.

“We were able to provide staffing for improved customer service,” Brown said. “The patrons’s experience in Old Mill Park was improved as well as the overall conditions of the park. The revenue from this pilot helped to cover the cost of providing that service.”

Brown said during the pilot program, just over 1,800 Fredericksburg and Stafford residents took advantage of free admission to the park: 1,716 vehicles and 145 pedestrians.

In June, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said Fredericksburg and Stafford residents are exempt from the fees on both sides of the Rappahannock, thanks to an agreement between the two jurisdictions made years ago when the Fredericksburg–Stafford Parks Authority owned and managed both riverfront parks. Greenlaw said when that authority dissolved, the mutual agreement remained intact, exempting residents of both localities from any future fees.

“We’re operating under that mutual agreement as far as fees are concerned,” Greenlaw said. “The other counties, we never had any kind of mutual park agreement with anybody.”

Brown also told City Council the city received only two complaints regarding the new fees and police data showed a drop in the number of serious parking violations in and around the riverfront park.

“Data shows the number of tickets issued stayed consistent 2021 to 2022, but the types of tickets changed dramatically from major safety concerns resulting from parking violations to lesser offenses,” Brown’s report said.

The report also concluded the amount of trash left behind by visitors to the city park was lower than last year.

“Presence of park attendants was a contributing factor towards improving safety and more enjoyable park experience,” said Fredericksburg Police Lt. C. Hill

Stafford officials said the daily collection of parking fees from non-residents who visit the Historic Port of Falmouth may be limited to weekends only next summer, mirroring the intentions of the city for the upcoming 2023 summer season. Supervisors may also consider charging the same $25 fee at another popular Stafford park. Early last month, Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English said additional county revenue could come from collecting fees from non-residents at Aquia Landing Park on weekends.

At that same meeting, Stafford supervisors examined the results of their own fee collection pilot program at the Historic Port of Falmouth that ran the same period as the city’s pilot program.

The results provided to Stafford supervisors by Stafford County parks director Brion Southall on Nov. 1, showed 1,765 non-residents paid the $25 parking fee between July and Labor Day, resulting in $44,074 collected by the county. Before initiating the fees last summer, Stafford supervisors had said any revenue collected at the Historic Port of Falmouth from non-residents during the program would be applied to park improvements.