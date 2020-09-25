City police issue summonses during Fredericksburg protest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten people were issued summonses during a protest Thursday in downtown Fredericksburg.

A group of protesters gathered Thursday night primarily to protest a grand jury’s decision not to file murder charges against police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in March in Louisville, Ky.

About 40 people were marching in the early portion of the protest, which got underway shortly before 7 p.m. The crowd steadily grew as the night went on, police said, before dispersing about 10:30 p.m.

Early on, the protesters stayed primarily on sidewalks but some later began spending more time in the roadway, according to police. Police said they delivered multiple warnings before issuing citations.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said eight summonses were issued for being a pedestrian in the roadway. One person was charged with assault, while another was issued a summons stemming from a previous protest.

Morris said police will continue to support the right to protest as long as laws are not violated.

“We understand there is a difference between demonstrators and agitators,” she said. “We are going to arrest the agitators.”

