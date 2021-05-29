 Skip to main content
City police officers get a freshly grilled lunch, thanks to staff at PermaTreat
City police officers get a freshly grilled lunch, thanks to staff at PermaTreat

Police treated to grilled lunch

Staffers from PermaTreat recently treated the Fredericksburg Police Department to a grilled lunch in appreciation to all they do.

Recently, staffers at PermaTreat in Fredericksburg hosted a “Police Appreciation” cookout for the Fredericksburg department. A cookout lunch with all the fixings was prepared on the grounds of the city police station.

Staffers noted that they chose the city squad to thank because of their “constant efforts and dedication toward the safety and well-being of our community. Our goal is to give back and show appreciation to those who strive to make our home a better place.”

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

