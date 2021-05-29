City police officers get a freshly grilled lunch, thanks to staff at PermaTreat

Recently, staffers at PermaTreat in Fredericksburg hosted a “Police Appreciation” cookout for the Fredericksburg department. A cookout lunch with all the fixings was prepared on the grounds of the city police station.

Staffers noted that they chose the city squad to thank because of their “constant efforts and dedication toward the safety and well-being of our community. Our goal is to give back and show appreciation to those who strive to make our home a better place.”