City school division to host drive-through 150th anniversary celebration
City school division to host drive-through 150th anniversary celebration

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will host a drive-through celebration of its 150th anniversary at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium Tuesday evening. 

The event is the culmination of a year of events celebrating the division's 150 years, public relations coordinator Laura Baxter-Christopher said. 

Cars will follow the access road around the stadium and be greeted by mascots from each of the division's four schools—Hugh Mercer Elementary, Lafayette Upper Elementary, Walker-Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School—as well as Gus, the FredNats mascot. 

Division superintendent Marci Catlett and guests including School Board and City Council members will hand out goody bags to all visitors at the end of the route. Families are then invited to park and walk down to visit the ball park and the Fredericksburg Nationals team store, Baxter-Christopher said. 

Preschool families and Hugh Mercer and Lafayette students are invited to visit between 3 and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and Walker-Grant and James Monroe families between 4 and 5 p.m. 

"We’re trying to be as celebratory as we possibly can while practicing all of the COVID-19 guidelines," Baxter-Christopher said. "It will be a good sum up to a great celebration."

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

