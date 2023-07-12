In the political world of movers and shakers — or at least in the teenage versions offered through American Legion programs — Palmer Van Zandt is learning how to be one of the dealmakers.

A rising senior at James Monroe High School, the 17-year-old recently attended Virginia Boys State at Radford University, where he was with about 500 other student standouts with likeminded interests and political aspirations.

The boys were divided into two fictional parties and 12 “cities,” then worked together to elect leaders for their government, similar to Virginia’s statewide offices.

Not only was Palmer effective in helping win the Best City Award, according to a counselor, but he also was one of two young men selected as “senators” to represent Virginia in National Boys Nation, later this month in Washington.

“Palmer comes across as a very focused young man with the drive to set high expectations for himself and to meet them,” said Michael Kimlick, counselor to residents of “Gravely” city. “His friendly nature and people skills allow him the ability to listen to all sides of an issue and then to be able to get his side communicated and understood.”

Palmer’s dealmaking also came into play. He discovered that the best way to secure votes for his city’s candidate of lieutenant governor was to pledge votes to other cities’ candidates seeking different positions.

“He’s a great dealmaker, and if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have won my party convention,” said Dawson Moody, a fellow member of Boys State. “Palmer conducts himself very maturely, and I witnessed people look up to him, both figuratively and physically.”

Palmer said he likes working behind the scenes, making things happen.

“I’m not the most charismatic guy, especially after being at Boys State where there’s these people who can just talk and talk and talk for hours and hours and are great speakers,” he said.

But he does see himself as one who can “lead from behind and let other people take that center-of-attention role,” he said.

Representatives at American Legion posts across the state select rising high-school seniors to attend Virginia Boys State, where they get hands-on experience in various areas of government, according to the website, vaboysstate.org. This year’s class was the 80th.

American Legion Post 55 in Stafford County selected Palmer, said Thomas Lee III, chairman of the Boys State program at the post.

“Palmer exhibited many characteristics of a good leader, such as confidence, patience, dignity, punctuality and respect for others,” Lee said.

Toward the end of the week, each city nominates candidates to be delegates to the Boys Nation, which includes the District of Columbia and every state but Hawaii.

The nominees write essays and are interviewed by directors before the senators from Virginia are selected.

Three students from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties have been picked for Boys Nation in the past — Owen J. Kratowicz in 2015, Michael Donato in 2014 and Alan Windsor in 1994.

But it’s the first time since 1954, when James A. Garnett was selected, that a Fredericksburg student was chosen.

The designation doesn’t surprise those who’ve gotten to know Palmer.

“After few minutes of talking, I quickly realized what an amazing young man Palmer is,” said Matthew Eberhardt, deputy superintendent of Fredericksburg schools.

Palmer had to draft a bill to present on the floor of Boys Nation Senate that sought more funds for school resource officers. He talked with Eberhardt about grants Fredericksburg gets for its officers, looked at salaries and school safety, and referred to a story about the higher incidence of gun violence in schools without officers.

That was published in the Wall Street Journal, which Palmer reads daily. He gets the paper from his grandfather, Clint Van Zandt, a retired FBI special agent who worked in the behavioral science unit.

Eberhardt said Palmer only had a few days to write his draft legislation, but he “took initiative” and contacted the school system for guidance.

“Too many students today rely on the internet for research,” Eberhardt said. “Palmer reached out to school personnel to locate the best resources and get the behind-the-scenes stories.”

The rising senior has continued to research other aspects of school security so he can defend his bill at Boys Nation.

Palmer also keeps busy throughout the school year with academic and athletic pursuits. He’s in the National Honor Society, takes many advanced placement and dual-enrollment courses and is involved with DECA, which he says has helped develop “real world business skills.”

No doubt, he’d be on a debate team if the school had one.

But he uses his dealmaking skills as a member of Youth in Philanthropy, a program in which he and other young people determine which nonprofits will receive $10,000 in grants from the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River.

Palmer also is captain of the school’s tennis and golf teams. He admits, reluctantly, that his younger brother, Griffin, is better at tennis but can’t touch him on the golf course.

The oldest of four children of Jon and Maggie Van Zandt, Palmer plans to continue a busy schedule in the future.

In college, he hopes to study economics, politics or both. He’d like to work in investment banking or in the business world “or do something in politics, or hopefully, do both at some point.”