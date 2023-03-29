Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday agreed to advertise a 5-cent increase to the real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The 5-cent increase would bring the real estate tax rate from 86 cents per $100 of assessed value to 91 cents.

The advertised rate is 3 cents higher than the rate recommended by City Manager Tim Baroody in his proposed budget.

During his budget presentation on March 14, Baroody said a 2-cent increase would add about $915,000 to the city's revenue coffers.

City Council is scheduled to finalize the budget in June. If members want to exceed the advertised tax rate, they would have to do additional advertising and hold additional public hearings.

The tax rate discussion was part of Tuesday evening's work session. Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley said staff had received an email from council member Matt Kelly, who was not at the work session, suggesting that City Council consider advertising a real estate tax rate "2 or 3 cents higher" than Baroody recommended.

The budget includes funding for debt service on several major capital projects, including the rebuild or renovation of the wastewater treatment plant, a new middle school, a new fire station and stormwater projects.

It also recommends an average 7% increase in compensation for city employees to help with recruitment and retention.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said at Tuesday's work session that it is "prudent" for council to advertise a higher tax rate than where it might settle.

Ward 2 representative Jon Gerlach suggested advertising a 6-cent increase to the real estate tax rate to "give us some more wiggle room," but council members Tim Duffy and Kerry Devine said they were more comfortable with a 5-cent increase.

There will be a public hearing on the budget on April 18 at 7 p.m., and additional budget work sessions will be held on April 11 and April 25, all at City Hall.

City Council and the Fredericksburg School Board will hold a joint work session on the school division's operating budget on April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Walker-Grant Center.