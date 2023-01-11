City to consider accessory dwelling units

Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday tasked the Planning Commission with conducting an initial public hearing on possible amendments to City Code that would permit accessory dwelling units, known as ADUs, in certain zoning districts.

City Council heard a presentation on the proposed amendments from Chuck Johnston, director of community planning and building.

ADUS are secondary residences that occupy the same lot as—or are within—a primary residence.

These types of dwellings used to be more common in Fredericksburg under zoning regulations that were in effect until 1970, Johnston said.

Zoning regulations currently in place permit up to two nonrelated people to live in a single-family dwelling with the primary family, but do not permit the unrelated people to have a full kitchen.

City staff have identified 90 existing ADUs through property records that do not conform to current regulations, mainly in buildings constructed prior to 1950, with an average construction date of 1927 and a median date of 1930.

Johnston said there are probably more than 90 such dwellings in use.

"ADUs are not a new thing — they are already typical in the city," he said.

Staff proposed that the Planning Commission consider zoning amendments that would permit accessory dwellings by right in certain residential districts; in commercial/transitional and downtown business districts; and in planned residential, mixed-used and medical developments.

Only one ADU per property would be permitted and the ADU would be limited to 40% of the primary dwelling's gross floor area or be limited to 400 square feet if built as an accessory structure.

The principal change would be that full kitchens would now be permitted, Johnston said.

Councilors said they know residents have many questions and concerns about ADUs and that they want to allow time for education and public input.

"I do think what we're being asked is to initiate a public process," Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said. "Mr. Johnston has said there would be meetings specifically on this topic and attempts to educate the community. We don’t have anything before us until we send it to [the Planning Commission] and tell planning to educate people and elicit good public input."

Ward 1 representative Jason Graham said Council has "a great opportunity to craft the policy in a way that does not put a strain on infrastructure ... and provides a tool — not a panacea, but another tool in our belt — to help provide housing options in the city."

Council members voted 5–2 on Graham's motion to initiate the process of amending the zoning regulations.

Matt Kelly, member-at-large, and Ward 3 representative Timothy Duffy did not support the motion.

Kelly said he believes the community needs a lot more education about ADUs. He requested that Graham's motion include a requirement that the Planning Commission submit a "formal community engagement plan" before "taking formal action."

"I see this as an opportunity to re-engage the civic communities in Fredericksburg," he said. "I see this as not only an ADU issue but an opportunity to re-energize the community on an issue."

Graham did not accept Kelly's proposed amendment, saying he does not want to place limits on the process.

Johnston said the Planning Commission will schedule a public hearing on the issue at its Feb. 8 meeting.

"Part of the conversation will be, how can we garner further public comment?" he said. "The public hearing will be about not only the amendment, but the whole process."