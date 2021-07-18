City to help fund new curator at Fredericksburg Area Museum

Whenever Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye steps outside his home in the Mayfield neighborhood, there’s a good chance he’ll receive a visit from Sonny Holmes.
Holmes has stacks of stories to tell about the experiences of Black people in Fredericksburg. But for many years, he and others have struggled to figure out how to incorporate them into the overall history of the city.
Frye said that will change after City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to partner with the Fredericksburg Area Museum to hire a curator of African-American History and Special Projects.
The city will contribute $50,000 annually to the position, with FAM covering the remainder of the salary.
“With this partnership, we can expand our reach and build our increasing efforts to tell our region’s many significant American stories,” said museum CEO and President Sara Poore.
When hired, the curator has a ready-made responsibility to create an interpretation for the slave auction block that was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets last June and is now featured in a temporary exhibit on the first floor of the museum.
“This is huge,” said Frye, who spearheaded the effort to have the auction block removed from the street. “To the public looking in, it may look like we’re rushing and helping FAM with a position. But when this person comes in, we’ve already got a task for them to do and the public’s been waiting on this work. At one point in time, folks wanted the story told ASAP, until they calmed down a bit and said, ‘Let’s tell it the right way.’ ”
The initial phase for this position is three years. It was a two-year plan initially, but Poore and her staff requested more time.
Frye said there are plenty of stories to tell in addition to the auction block. He cited the first-known time Black people protested in the city when the Walker–Grant High School Class of 1950 was denied entrance into the front door of the Dorothy Hart Community Center for their graduation ceremony. He also mentioned telling a more thorough story of Walker–Grant, which was the city’s Black high school during segregation.
“This person could spend a month there and branch out to many different stories,” Frye said.
Councilman Matt Kelly asked Poore if the new hire could also be used at other museums or historical entities in Fredericksburg since the city is footing a portion of the bill.
Poore said only if directors at those places want to contribute to the cost. Frye said there’s enough work to be done at FAM with the auction block and other projects to keep the curator busy.
“I don’t know how [sharing] would work when the reason we’re having this discussion is that nobody was ever dedicated to tell this story itself,” Frye said. “So now we’re at the crosswalk of telling this story.
“It’s right there at us. I don’t know how much energy we could put on somebody to work with other organizations.”
The new hire will also be tasked with pulling together a separate project of a permanent interpretation at the corner where the auction block once stood. He or she will also be required to curate a downtown walking tour focused on Black history, review existing wayside panels in the city and recommend future panels as well as create K–12 educational programs on the city’s interpretive displays.
There will also be reviews of the city’s website, the FAM website, social media accounts and promotional materials such as a brochure and a video at the visitor’s center.
City Council set aside $250,000 for the initiative in 2019.
Councilman Tim Duffy, who is also the principal at James Monroe High School, said he can’t wait to tell his students about the efforts. Duffy called the upcoming hiring of the curator “a historic development in the City of Fredericksburg.”
“It’s long overdue, but I think the opportunities here are just enormous,” Duffy said. “I will be bragging to my students that we have a curator of African–American history in our city and we need to understand that history in new ways.”
The city is also in the process of hiring a diversity, equity and advancement officer. Applications will be accepted for that position until July 23.
Résumés for the curator position may be submitted to info@famcc.org. For more information, email that address or call the museum at 540/371-3037.
