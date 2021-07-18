City to help fund new curator at Fredericksburg Area Museum

Whenever Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye steps outside his home in the Mayfield neighborhood, there’s a good chance he’ll receive a visit from Sonny Holmes.

Holmes has stacks of stories to tell about the experiences of Black people in Fredericksburg. But for many years, he and others have struggled to figure out how to incorporate them into the overall history of the city.

Frye said that will change after City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to partner with the Fredericksburg Area Museum to hire a curator of African-American History and Special Projects.

The city will contribute $50,000 annually to the position, with FAM covering the remainder of the salary.

“With this partnership, we can expand our reach and build our increasing efforts to tell our region’s many significant American stories,” said museum CEO and President Sara Poore.

When hired, the curator has a ready-made responsibility to create an interpretation for the slave auction block that was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets last June and is now featured in a temporary exhibit on the first floor of the museum.