City to hold meeting to discuss implementing fees at Old Mill Park

Fredericksburg officials will soon hold a meeting to discuss entrance fees at its most popular park in response to a pilot fee program going into effect at the Historic Port of Falmouth Park in Stafford County next month.

“The city of Fredericksburg is advancing more quickly its efforts to implement fees at Old Mill Park,” states a news release from the city. “As the city’s parks grow in popularity, the operational/maintenance costs are increasing, and ... necessitate additional cost recovery. The fees in Stafford may also push additional users to Old Mill Park, many of whom may seek parking options in adjacent neighborhoods.”

The public is invited to join the discussion on park fees and neighborhood parking on Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.

Old Mill Park is located off Caroline Street along the Rappahannock River and features soccer fields, picnic shelters, a playground and a boat launch. It’s open daily, and closed from dusk to dawn.

In Stafford, beginning July 22, those who do not live in the county or Fredericksburg will be charged $25 to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth’s 80-space parking area on River Road. The fee also applies to two other parking areas that visitors commonly use to access the beach area, located along the edges of the Rappahannock River.

Stafford County officials describe the fee collection as a pilot program that will run through Labor Day weekend. County spokesman Andrew Spence said the results of the pilot will be evaluated by supervisors next spring to determine if the program effectively curbs recurring parking problems in and around the historic port.