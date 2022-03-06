City to stop regulating taxi rates

A new ordinance that will allow taxicab drivers in Fredericksburg to keep pace with their Uber and Lyft counterparts goes into effect Tuesday.

City Council voted 6–0 to repeal regulations that kept one-way taxi rates in the city in the range of $4.25 to $5.25.

The council has adopted an operator’s choice model that will permit owners of the four taxi companies in the city to set their own fares and use a tool to regulate the scale such as a taximeter, a flat fee, a zone system, GPS or another method.

Before passing the new ordinance, council members instructed city hall staff to include language that permits taxi companies to provide senior and student discounts.

Police Chief Brian Layton, whose department oversees the 34 taxicabs operating in Fredericksburg, said the deregulation of the industry is necessary so the businesses can remain profitable.

There were 60 cabs operating in Fredericksburg in 2016, and that number has steadily declined as Uber and Lyft have gained popularity.

“We, as well was the taxicab owners and managers, feel they should be able to set their rate as they see fit based on the market,” Layton said. “They’re trying to stay in business, quite honestly, with all the competition that’s out there.”

Councilman Tim Duffy said he’s never been comfortable with the local government setting rates for private businesses. He said the change needs to happen so the taxi business can flourish in Fredericksburg.

Layton said he’s hopeful that taxis remain affordable but believed a change was needed to keep them in the city.

He noted that starting this past Monday, Fredericksburg Regional Transit began offering free services so those who are financially strapped can take the bus for no charge.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine countered that the FRED bus is not a door-to-door service like taxis.

Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. voted down the measure on first read out of concern for the elderly and high schoolers working part time. Frye wasn’t present for the second-read vote. The language in the ordinance only permits for senior and student discounts, but price cuts are not guaranteed for that population.

“Students and seniors are least likely to be able to pay a double rate change,” Frye said.

One of Layton’s staff members compared taxis to Uber and Lyft on a recent Wednesday afternoon.

A trip from Dixon Park to the Walmart in Central Park cost $12 on Uber and between $12 and $15 on Lyft. Taxis could only charge $5.25.

From the same location to Mary Washington Hospital was $10 on Uber, between $10 and $14 on Lyft and $5 for a taxi.

A trip from City Hall to Walmart was $11 on Uber and $10–$14 on Lyft, but only $5.25 for a taxi.

Uber from City Hall to the hospital was $8 and Lyft was $13. Taxi service was $5.

The rates are the most significant change in the new taxi ordinance.

Drivers still must undergo an annual background check, driver’s history check and provide photo identification in their vehicle.

Key disqualifications from driving taxis include being on the sex offender registry, convictions of violent sex crimes, a DUI conviction in the past seven years and three or more moving violations in the past three years.

Vehicles must still pass annual inspections by the state and the city police department. Spot checks will be conducted by the city police, particularly after consumer complaints. Inspections will no longer be strictly at the end of the year to prevent a backlog.

The cap of 65 taxis operating in the city has also been lifted.

In other city business, the Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for the City Wall of Honor, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year. Anyone may submit a nomination with the exception of immediate family members of the nominee. The deadline for submissions is May 15.

For more information, visit fredericskburgva.gov or email Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

