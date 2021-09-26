City train station rehab scheduled

The crumbling concrete at the Fredericksburg train station is set for repairs in the not-too-distant future.
The Operations Board for the Virginia Railway Express recently approved a contract for the station’s rehabilitation project.
The project, at a cost of more than $422,000, is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022, according to VRE.
The project calls for rehab work on the station’s original platforms, which will result in longer platforms. An additional stair tower also will be added. The project also calls for concrete repairs to the bridges over Charles, Princess Anne, Caroline and Sophia streets.
Rail expansion
State and rail officials gathered early Monday morning to mark the first Amtrak Virginia train to originate from Richmond’s Main Street Station.
The train “will reach D.C. before the workday begins,” the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation said in announcing the event.
That event might not be a big deal for Fredericksburg area travelers, but it is the first domino to fall in the state’s $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia program, which includes projects that could mean major changes for area rail riders.
Over the next decade, the state plans to build nearly 50 miles of track and expand passenger rail service.
Those upgrades will double Amtrak service while also nearly doubling VRE service for Fredericksburg line passengers. The increased service for VRE, which primarily carries commuters, will include trains running at 15-minute intervals during peak periods and night and weekend service.
We’ll have to keep an eye open for the next dominos to fall in the state’s rail transformation program.
Two bridge projects wind down
Work is complete on one area bridge and nearly finished on another.
In Spotsylvania County, work continues on the nearly $2 million in repairs to the structurally deficient U.S. 17 bridge over the CSX railroad. But the repairs thus far have allowed for the removal of the posted weight limit on the span, which is between Massaponax Church Road and Benchmark Road.
The removal of the weight limit means all legal-weight vehicles can use the bridge.
Crews continue working on the bridge beam ends “which will extend the life of the structure and ensure it remains unposted to carry all vehicle traffic,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a VDOT news release.
She added that all of the repair work is expected to be finished in late October.
Work has wrapped up on the other area bridge.
Crews finished last week on the replacement project of the southbound Route 207 bridge over the Mattaponi River in Caroline County.
With the southbound side open, traffic once again has four two lanes each way to cross the river.
The southbound side of the bride has been closed since the spring of 2020, with traffic using the northbound side only, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
As part of the $7.9 million project, crews demolished the 63-year-old, structurally deficient bridge and replaced it with a new concrete span.
The speed limit was reduced to 45 mph in the work zone while work was in progress but has now been returned to the 60 mph speed limit.
