City train station rehab scheduled

Those upgrades will double Amtrak service while also nearly doubling VRE service for Fredericksburg line passengers. The increased service for VRE, which primarily carries commuters, will include trains running at 15-minute intervals during peak periods and night and weekend service.

We’ll have to keep an eye open for the next dominos to fall in the state’s rail transformation program.

Two bridge projects wind down

Work is complete on one area bridge and nearly finished on another.

In Spotsylvania County, work continues on the nearly $2 million in repairs to the structurally deficient U.S. 17 bridge over the CSX railroad. But the repairs thus far have allowed for the removal of the posted weight limit on the span, which is between Massaponax Church Road and Benchmark Road.

The removal of the weight limit means all legal-weight vehicles can use the bridge.

Crews continue working on the bridge beam ends “which will extend the life of the structure and ensure it remains unposted to carry all vehicle traffic,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a VDOT news release.

She added that all of the repair work is expected to be finished in late October.