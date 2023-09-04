The rehabilitation project on the downtown Fredericksburg train station is chugging along, and the city recently updated the schedule for the work, which includes more road closures around the station.

The rehab work on the 112-year-old station has focused on the crumbling concrete problems while also extending the platforms and improving the communication system.

The first phase of the $11-million project, on the east side of Charles Street and the west side of Princess Anne Street, will continue through Nov. 15, the city said.

The next phase will focus on the east side of Princess Anne Street and the west side of Caroline Street. The schedule for that work is Nov. 16 to Dec. 8.

In the third phase crews will be working on the east side of Caroline Street and the west side of Sophia Street, from Dec. 11 to Feb. 3, 2024.

After those sections of the station are addressed, crews will move to the east side of Sophia Street between Feb. 5 and March 29, followed by work on the sidewalk area and wing walls on the east side of Charles Street.

The project also calls for each of the 400-foot platforms to be extended. The extended platforms will require the addition of another stair tower, at the southeast corner of the station. Rehab work also will include upgraded lighting and improvements to allow better access to elevators. Signs indicating the bridge heights will be added in an effort to curtail trucks from ramming into the bridges.

Spotsylvania intersection to close for work

The Benchmark Road and Mine Road intersection in Spotsylvania County is scheduled to be closed from Sep. 11–25 so a utility provider can repair a pipeline, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

A detour will be in place during the intersection closure.

Commuter lot to be resurfaced

A Stafford County commuter lot will be closed for 15 days as part of a VDOT project to resurface five area lots.

Crews are scheduled to start resurfacing work on the Mine Road lot in Stafford on Sept. 12.

The $2.9-million project will stagger work on the lots so only one is closed at a time.

VDOT has an online interactive map with more details on its website.