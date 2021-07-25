City, UMW education students collaborate on original story for River Heritage Trail StoryWalk

The StoryWalk débuted on Fredericksburg’s Rappahannock River Heritage Trail last year—but now it features an original story written specially for the local community.
Students in University of Mary Washington education professor Melissa Wells’ “Literature and the Arts in Elementary Classrooms” course penned “Alex’s Day on the Rappahannock,” a 20-page storybook about a family discovering local wildlife and learning about river safety while tubing on the river.
The book was printed on separate large panels and was installed last month along a section of the trail on Caroline Street between Old Mill Park and Ford Street.
Each panel directs readers to the next page of the story, which they can enjoy while strolling the trail.
It’s the fourth book to be featured on the Fredericksburg StoryWalk—a project created in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., along with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalks have been installed in all 50 states and 13 countries.
“We’re already so proud of the StoryWalk, how it gets people outdoors, exercising and enjoying nature while reading,” said Callie Brown, outdoor recreation supervisor for Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. “We’re extra proud of this new book because it is special just to Fredericksburg. It’s something our community can really relate to.”
Students in Wells’ class read and analyze children’s literature and discuss ways it can be used in the classroom. They usually partner with a local teacher to write their own original piece of literature for use in that teacher’s classroom, but that wasn’t an option this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Wells’ colleague, Leslie Martin, director of UMW’s Center for Community Engagement, suggested the class write a story for the city’s StoryWalk and connected her with Brown.
Brown asked for a story about river safety. While researching the Virginia standards of learning for grades K–6—the target audience for the StoryWalk—the UMW students noticed an emphasis on local wildlife and plants and how humans can have a positive impact on their environment, so they decided to include those issues in the story as well.
The students learned that a recurring line—such as “Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair” or “I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in”—is a common feature in children’s literature and is a helpful tool for beginning readers, so they included one— “What can I do? How can I help?”
In the story, Alex learns about staying safe on the river and how humans can keep the river and its wildlife healthy by cleaning up trash.
Each of the 10 students in the class was responsible for two pages of the book—both the story and the art, which they did using the “painting collage” technique made popular by Eric Carle.
The students also wanted their story to challenge some of the norms of children’s literature, which Wells said is more likely to feature white, male characters.
Kira Frazee, one of the students who worked on the book, said the class decided to make their main character, Alex, nonbinary and to use the pronouns “they” and “their.”
“I love that we did that,” she said. “I feel like when there are nonbinary characters in a story, the whole story is about that. But here, it’s just a story and the character happens to be nonbinary.”
“It was also important that Alex and their family not be white,” Frazee continued. “So they have a brown skin tone.”
Frazee is a creative writing major and “not an artist,” so she was nervous about illustrating the project. But she said it gave her insight into how she would help a future student deal with a similar creative struggle.
“Alex’s Day on the Rappahannock” will be up on the StoryWalk through September, Brown said, and she plans to put a book-bound version of the story at the nature center at Motts Run Reservoir.
