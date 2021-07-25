City, UMW education students collaborate on original story for River Heritage Trail StoryWalk

Students in Wells’ class read and analyze children’s literature and discuss ways it can be used in the classroom. They usually partner with a local teacher to write their own original piece of literature for use in that teacher’s classroom, but that wasn’t an option this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Wells’ colleague, Leslie Martin, director of UMW’s Center for Community Engagement, suggested the class write a story for the city’s StoryWalk and connected her with Brown.

Brown asked for a story about river safety. While researching the Virginia standards of learning for grades K–6—the target audience for the StoryWalk—the UMW students noticed an emphasis on local wildlife and plants and how humans can have a positive impact on their environment, so they decided to include those issues in the story as well.

The students learned that a recurring line—such as “Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair” or “I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in”—is a common feature in children’s literature and is a helpful tool for beginning readers, so they included one— “What can I do? How can I help?”

In the story, Alex learns about staying safe on the river and how humans can keep the river and its wildlife healthy by cleaning up trash.