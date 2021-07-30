 Skip to main content
City VA clinic moves operations to Massaponax
City VA clinic moves operations to Massaponax

New VA clinic at Massaponax

The new VA clinic in Spotsylvania is scheduled to open Aug. 2, replacing the clinic at 130 Executive Center Parkway in the city.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Fredericksburg’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic is moving operations from near Mary Washington Hospital to a larger location in Spotsylvania County.

Effective Monday, all services will be transferred from 130 Executive Center Parkway to the new Spotsylvania County VA Clinic at 4830 Southpoint Drive near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Massaponax.

“The move will increase access and maintain all health-care services for Fredericksburg-area veterans at both the new Spotsylvania VA Clinic and at the existing Southpoint [clinic],” the VA said in a news release.

Last September, Spotsylvania County was selected as the location for a new 426,722-square-foot VA outpatient clinic that will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

“At this time, we anticipate the new clinic will be completed by the end of 2024,” said David Hodge, acting public affairs officer for the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond.

Ohio-based Carnegie Management & Development will build the $377 million four-story clinic, which it will lease to the government for 20 years.

Beginning Monday, the new outpatient clinic at Massaponax will offer primary care services for veterans in the Fredericksburg region, as well as mental health, audiology, routine prescription and laboratory services.

The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is closed on weekends. To visit the clinic in Suite 300, enter the building through entrance B. Call 540/693-3140 for more information.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

