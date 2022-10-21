City's Christmas ornaments mark 10th anniversary

When it comes to the authentic Christmas ornament for Fredericksburg, certain rules have been in place since the items were first offered a decade ago.

The featured image has to be iconic—a building, skyline or streetscape that even the most casual city visitor would recognize—and be produced locally, packaged and ready to go. As artist Christine Lush–Rodriguez discovered several years into the process, and it has to be blue, as in the same shade one might see in Williamsburg décor.

“Apparently the collectors here in Fredericksburg have specific trees for these ornaments and the red ones just don’t go,” Lush–Rodriguez said. “It’s all blue and white.”

She had put a red tint on the ornament featuring Masonic Lodge No. 4, of which George Washington was a member, because the hue went with the brick building. She’s since reached only for the blue glaze for the handmade clay ornaments, keeping the color preferences of collectors in mind.

The ornaments are sold in only two places: at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center and at Heather Boutique at 721 Caroline St. This holiday marks the 10th year of the collaboration among the center, the store and the artist.

After Heather Stapleton, owner of the boutique, and Julie Perry, former manager of the visitor center, decided the city needed its own ornament, the two held a contest and put out a call for artists.

Several submissions were wonderful, Stapleton said, but either weren’t immediately recognizable or able to be mass-produced. Judges chose Lush–Rodriguez’s idea, the Fredericksburg skyline as shown from the Stafford County side of the Rappahannock River, as the winner for the first year.

And the second. And the third.

Stapleton declared “this is ridiculous” to keep having a contest and made Lush–Rodriguez the artist-in-residence for the ornaments.

The parties involved usually reveal the ornament of the season at an unveiling event, but because this is the 10th anniversary, they’re spilling the beans a little early. The Renwick Building is featured this year, and Stapleton and her husband, who’s a fan of the annual artwork, are excited.

“Jim and I think it’s the best one yet,” Stapleton said. “He’s really crazy for it. It’s gorgeous.”

The spire of the building, the former city courthouse, is set against a blue sky and includes the large Christmas tree to its left. The ornaments will be for sale at the boutique after a signing party on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5–7 p.m.

Lush–Rodriguez creates 600 ornaments, which are divided between the center and the store. Much of the boutique’s allotment is spoken for before the unveiling, and even though the visitors center tries to keep them on hand throughout the year, that’s not always possible.

“Visitors want to get a piece of Fredericksburg and put it on their tree every year,” said Danelle Rose, the city’s tourism marketing and communications manager. “There have been couples who come to town for the Holiday Open House, and that’s the first thing they get.”

For the first time since the ornaments were offered, there’s been a price increase. This year’s cost is $30 compared to the past price of $27.50 and it comes as a result of the same problem that’s plagued businesses nationwide: supply chain issues.

The cost of a bottle of the blue glaze collectors like so much has risen from $20 to $41, Lush–Rodriguez said.

However, the handmade, and detailed, process has not changed over time. The artist, whose work is on display at Artful Dimensions, starts with a sketch which is traced onto a slab of clay. The image is carved out and then Lush–Rodriguez makes a plaster cast which works the same way as a cookie cutter through dough.

She then rolls out large slabs of clay, cuts out the images, stamps “Fredericksburg, Virginia” and the building name, if it’s needed, pokes a hole for the hanging ribbon and lets them dry.

Next comes the cleaning of rough edges, firing in a kiln, the blue underglaze, top coat of paint, highlighting of specific areas with a sponge, more painting, wiping, dunking and firing until they’re ready for the dark blue bows affixed to the top.

All 600 ornaments go through the same process, one piece at a time.

“There’s 21 times I actually touch every single one of these,” Lush–Rodriguez said. “Yes, they are handmade even though I use a mold. There is no way I would have time to carve 600 of them.”

Each one tends to look a little different as the clay absorbs the glaze at a different rate. Some buyers like the dark and stormy look in the skyline, others prefer a clear blue, Stapleton said.

“They’re all different,” she said. “That’s what makes them special.”