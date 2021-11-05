City's Parks & Rec Department earns state awards

The Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department received two awards last week during the 67th annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society in Harrisonburg.

More than 400 delegates, exhibitors, speakers and volunteers from throughout the state attended the event, which is designed for parks & rec professionals to exchange ideas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The awards presentation highlights each year’s conference.

There were more than 115 applications for awards in 15 different categories.

Fredericksburg’s Camp@Home event, a virtual camp that kept kids occupied while quarantined in 2020, received the Best New Program Award for localities with a population between 25,001 and 50,000.

The city’s reverse Christmas parade that featured visitors driving through Fredericksburg to view various floats was awarded the title for Best New Special Event.

—Taft Coghill Jr.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.