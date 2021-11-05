City's Parks & Rec Department earns state awards

The Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department received two awards last week during the 67th annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society in Harrisonburg.
More than 400 delegates, exhibitors, speakers and volunteers from throughout the state attended the event, which is designed for parks & rec professionals to exchange ideas.
The awards presentation highlights each year’s conference.
There were more than 115 applications for awards in 15 different categories.
Fredericksburg’s Camp@Home event, a virtual camp that kept kids occupied while quarantined in 2020, received the Best New Program Award for localities with a population between 25,001 and 50,000.
The city’s reverse Christmas parade that featured visitors driving through Fredericksburg to view various floats was awarded the title for Best New Special Event.
—Taft Coghill Jr.
Taft Coghill
I've been covering Fredericksburg area communities since 2002, mainly as a sports reporter. I occasionally cover local government, as well.
