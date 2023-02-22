As the last one of her six siblings still standing, Georgia Nurse wants to get as much information as she can about how to stay healthy, so she made her way to Tuesday's Stroke Smart Fredericksburg Education and Awareness Day.

Her risk of a first stroke, as a Black woman, is nearly twice as high than for her white counterparts, and blacks have the highest rate of death due to stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Hispanics also are disproportionately affected, according to the American Stroke Association. A stroke, which happens when a blood vessel carrying oxygen or nutrients to the brain bursts or is blocked by a clot, is the fifth-leading cause of death among Americans.

But it's the No. 4 cause of death for Hispanic men and No. 3 for Hispanic women.

"I’m very concerned about a stroke," said Nurse, a 78-year-old Spotsylvania County woman with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. "Anything I can learn, any programs I can get into, I want to get into them. I just want to take care of myself."

Organizers of Tuesday's event, held at Market Square in downtown Fredericksburg, wanted to give Nurse and others every bit of information they could. The Stroke Smart taskforce, along with COPE — the Community Outreach Patient Engagement Program — had planned to set up heated tents, but didn't need them with the unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s.

Participants were able to fill Stroke Smart bags with magnets, brochures and handouts, printed in both English and Spanish, as well as bottles of water and olive oil and fresh fruit. Special speakers highlighted the dangers of strokes and the importance of treating victims quickly.

"Every minute a stroke goes untreated, 1.9 million brain cells die so it’s important that we educate the public how to recognize a stroke and how to get proper treatment for strokes," said Fredericksburg Fire Chief Mike Jones.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw reminded those in the courtyard that last May, she proclaimed Fredericksburg a Stroke Smart city, making it the first locality in the region to do so. The designation means that anyone who "lives, works, plays, visits or prays in the city (should) be able to spot a stroke, stop a stroke and save a life," she said.

Greenlaw spelled out the symptoms that make up the "BE FAST" acronym, that if someone has balance loss; eyesight changes; face drooping; arm weakness; and speech difficulty, it's time to call 911.

"Don’t waste any time with any of these symptoms," she said, adding that sometimes people second-guess themselves because they don't want to be embarrassed if first-responders show up and nothing's wrong. "But the truth of the matter is … you’re more likely to be right than wrong. And if it’s a stroke, you’re more likely to save a life or save someone from being severely debilitated."

While strokes can be treated successfully if patients are helped in time, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, also stressed preventive measures to reduce the risk. They include stopping smoking; treating high blood pressure or diabetes; and maintaining a healthy weight.

The event also highlighted several community partners involved with the campaign including Mary Washington Healthcare, which had awarded a grant to COPE for its educational campaigns. COPE distributes information at The Table at St. George's Episcopal Church downtown, where volunteers give out fresh vegetables and other foods every Tuesday.

COPE members also meet monthly to address needs highlighted in the recent Community Health Assessment, said Nana Noi, community outreach coordinator for the Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Council. They're planning training sessions for the community to teach people "how to be the help until health arrives" with everything from hands-on CPR, stop the bleed, stroke awareness and first aid.

The group plans to expand the training to include Spanish speakers, said Tatiana Pedroza, a coordinator with the REMS Council. While some Hispanics may speak conversational English, they need to be able to read about more complicated subjects like medical issues in their own language, she said.

"We want everybody here in Fredericksburg and beyond to be able to have the knowledge to be able to save a life," Noi said, "to be the first responder, to be the help until help arrives."

More information about Fredericksburg's Stroke Smart campaign is available online at copewellnessva.org/stroke-smart-fxbg.