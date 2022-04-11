Civil lawsuit against Del. Tara Durant continued until May 23

A lawsuit filed by Fredericksburg civil rights activist Taylor Johns against Del. Tara Durant, a Republican from Stafford County, will head to court May 23 at 9 a.m.

A hearing scheduled for Monday morning did not take place after Durant’s new lawyers requested a continuance to give them more time to prepare.

A judge ruled late last month that the lawsuit can continue and that Durant must file an answer. Durant is represented by Stafford attorneys Martha Norton and Jason Pelt. She was previously represented by Milton Johns.

Taylor Johns is suing Durant for $40,000 and alleging malicious prosecution and “tortious injury by an act or omission.”

Durant, who defeated Democrat Josh Cole for the 28thDistrict House of Delegates seat in November, accused Johns of stopping her vehicle to impede traffic during a June 13, 2020 protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively.

As a result of Durant’s complaint, Johns was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor that was dismissed in Fredericksburg General District Court on Oct. 30, 2020.

Johns said the lawsuit was dismissed after she provided the timesheet from her job in Spotsylvania County that showed she clocked in at 3:58 p.m. and clocked out at 9 p.m.

The alleged incident took place around 7 p.m.

The incident involving Durant's vehicle on June 13 is recounted in Johns' lawsuit using details she said were drawn from eyewitness accounts.

Durant’s 911 call that evening accusing a protester of jumping on her car made headlines after the dispatcher informed her that the protests were sanctioned by the city, police officers could only monitor and that Durant should address concerns to City Hall.

The recording of the call was featured by FOX News political commentator Tucker Carlson and touted as an example of city officials restricting police departments.

Durant announced recently that she plans to run for the seat in the new Senate District 27 that includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

