Civil War site shares same land as proposed mega-warehouse

Harrison also confirmed the theory that an outpost existed at Buzzards’ Roost after finding a notation of such a place buried in the regiments’ historical documents.

“Our turn for picket duty came about once a month,” the entry reads. “The tour of duty lasted three days and the regiment as a whole went to the picket line, which was about four or five miles out from the camp, in the direction of the Stafford Court House.”

Mink also agrees with the outpost theory, and said the physical position of the Buzzards’ Roost outpost was logical, based on the location of a large Union encampment nearby.

“That’s my sense,” said Mink. “There weren’t any encampments right at [Buzzards’ Roost], but given the fact that the units of the soldiers represented in the carvings, that vast majority of them, appear to be from men who served in regiments that were part of the 5th Army Corps.”

Mink said the 5th Corps was encamped on the north side of what is today Cranes Corner Road during the winter 1862 to 1863. One of the carvings Mink identified came from a soldier assigned to the 11th infantry, which was camped at that location.