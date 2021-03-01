Civil War site shares same land as proposed mega-warehouse

Twenty-eight years ago, the initials carved into the rocks were barely visible.
“To find a set of inscriptions that has not been vandalized is especially rare and unusual,” Noel Harrison said in May 1992. “There’s every indication it’s the real thing.”
Harrison, who still serves with the National Park Service, was referring to a tall outcrop of rocks located deep within the woods on the north side of Centreport Parkway, about a half-mile northeast of Mountain View Road. Old-timers who grew up in the area call the desolate landmark Buzzards’ Roost.
While hiking with Boy Scouts in 1957, Clarence Snellings also came upon the rocks and the same patch of Civil War-era inscriptions.
“It was strange to see this tall rock formation in the woods,” said Snellings. “It’s in an isolated area.”
When former county Treasurer M.C. “Mac” Moncure visited the site 28 years ago, he said as a boy, he’d search for buzzards’ nests on the rocky knoll that used to be part of his family’s farm. What he noted during his visit was the carving of “A.L. Co. H 62 (Pa.),” most likely the work of Union soldier Abram Leyda in 1862.
Harrison matched the initials and unit number to find Leyda’s name on a troop roster of Company H of the 62nd regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers, who camped at Falmouth before marching to Chancellorsville, Middleburg, Upperville, Gettysburg and other conflicts.
Erik Mink, historian and cultural resource specialist with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, detailed other inscriptions found over the years at the location, including those of Pvt. Edward S. Nourse of Company K, 22nd Massachusetts Infantry; Pvt. Richard Oliver Meredith of Company C, 11th United States Infantry; and Pvt. Leonard Hastings Livermore of Company I, 3rd Maine Infantry.
During the Stafford occupation, there were nearly 213,000 Union soldiers in the county, alongside its 8,633 residents, but graffiti seemed to be a popular pastime for troops on both sides of the conflict.
Still visible at Aquia Church is graffiti from the Confederate’s Texas regiments during their occupation of the building in 1862. On the same exterior walls, initials are carved from members of the Union’s 9th New York Cavalry and the 17th Pennsylvania Cavalry, whose forces occupied the church the following year.
Although the carvings at Aquia Church are in plain view for the everyday visitor to enjoy, they are also respected and maintained as a courtesy to remember those who served there, while the future of the sandstone carvings at Buzzards’ Roost remains uncertain.
A 3.9 million-square-foot Stafford Enterprise and Logistics Center, consisting of four large warehouses near the Stafford Regional Airport, is slated to be built on the property that holds Buzzards’ Roost by Alexandria-based Peterson Cos., which owns the property.
County spokesman Andrew Spence said Peterson Cos. has applied for a joint permit application for the site, that includes an annotation for a proposed avoidance of Buzzards’ Roost by providing an 80-foot buffer around it. Spence said the Army Corps of Engineers, as well as the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, are reviewing the same application.
Peterson Cos. officials said the grading plans for the site submitted to Stafford County provide protection to Buzzards’ Roost as their team of experts conducts an archaeological and historical study.
“Peterson Cos. will coordinate with Stafford County and the Historic Commission to ensure that the interests of the historic preservation community and other project stakeholders are considered,” wrote Peterson Cos. spokesman Steve Green in a statement.
“That’s lots of wiggle room for them, isn’t it?” said Jane Conner, vice president of the Stafford County Historical Society and member of the Stafford County Historical Commission. “Naturally, I’d like to see it preserved, and I hope [Peterson Cos.] will listen to the requests of the historical commission that it be preserved for future generations.”
Jerrilynn MacGregor, another local historian, believes the formation of rocks most likely served as a remote, desolate outpost for U.S. troops to give advance warning to the Army of the Potomac, which occupied much of Stafford from late 1862 until early 1863.
Harrison also confirmed the theory that an outpost existed at Buzzards’ Roost after finding a notation of such a place buried in the regiments’ historical documents.
“Our turn for picket duty came about once a month,” the entry reads. “The tour of duty lasted three days and the regiment as a whole went to the picket line, which was about four or five miles out from the camp, in the direction of the Stafford Court House.”
Mink also agrees with the outpost theory, and said the physical position of the Buzzards’ Roost outpost was logical, based on the location of a large Union encampment nearby.
“That’s my sense,” said Mink. “There weren’t any encampments right at [Buzzards’ Roost], but given the fact that the units of the soldiers represented in the carvings, that vast majority of them, appear to be from men who served in regiments that were part of the 5th Army Corps.”
Mink said the 5th Corps was encamped on the north side of what is today Cranes Corner Road during the winter 1862 to 1863. One of the carvings Mink identified came from a soldier assigned to the 11th infantry, which was camped at that location.
“Given its location, it certainly seems logical that it was part of the picket line, sort of the outposts, the early warning systems that were spread out a distance from the camps to provide that sort of protection,” said Mink.
Regardless of what the future holds for Buzzards’ Roost as the area around it is developed into a large commercial business, Mink said the soldier’s engravings at the site should be recorded in some way, not only for the sake of history, but to remember those who left their mark during the Civil War.
“Would we be talking about Private Richard Meredith from Indiana 150 years later if he did not leave his name?” said Mink. “If these men did this to be remembered, it worked.”
