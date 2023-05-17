Certified instructor Master Shu Amun will teach self-defense techniques for the blind and visually impaired at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Blinded Fist Self-defense” will provide basic training and self-defense techniques for the blind and visually impaired using scientific street fighting. The class will help the individual gain and maintain exercise, and gain security, confidence and knowledge of self.

The class is a fundraiser for Volunteers for the Blind, which provides volunteer readers and shopping assistants for area residents who are blind. The organization also provides unpaid internships for the blind and visually impaired who wish to pursue competitive employment.

A donation is requested for participation in the class. The event will also include a concession stand, bake sale and the raffle of a Pampered Chef mixer.

For more information, call Volunteers for the Blind at 540/899-8847; or Amun at 240/640-6673.