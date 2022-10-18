Clinics offered as officials brace for more severe flu season

People interested in getting a free flu shot at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Saturday won’t even have to get out of their vehicles.

The hospital is offering a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday near the main entrance, at 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. The flu shots are for adults only, who must be masked. No preregistration is necessary, but participants must bring their IDs.

In addition, the Rappahannock Area Health District is offering free flu shots at two community events the first week of November.

Vaccines will be provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Community Health and Wellness Fair at the Massad Family YMCA and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the King George YMCA. The Fredericksburg City Pharmacy is partnering with the local health district to provide flu shots at the King George event.

The RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, also will hold small clinics onsite in communities where people at the highest risk for severe flu may have limited access to vaccines, said Allison Balmes–John, public information officer. These include organizations that serve the homeless and affordable housing communities with a large number of senior residents.

The clinics are planned as local, state and national health officials brace for a worse-than-normal flu season this fall and winter. Cases were down for the past two years because people were masking up and staying home and away from large crowds for fear of getting COVID-19, according to health officials.

COVID cases continue to drop locally just as they’ve decreased across the state and nation. Another 218 people in the Fredericksburg area were infected in the previous seven days before Friday’s report, and 11 of them were hospitalized in the Fredericksburg area’s three facilities, according to the RAHD. None of the patients were in intensive care.

Two additional deaths were reported from COVID, as of Friday. Since the pandemic begin in March 2020, there have been 679 residents of the local health district who have died due to COVID, according to the state health department.

It also tracks flu levels and is showing minimal cases so far, according to its website. However, it’s early in the season, said Brenden Rivenbark, chief officer with Three Rivers Health District, which covers Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

He and other medical officials fear flu season will be worse this year in the United States because of what’s happened in the land down under.

“Flu season has been severe in the southern hemisphere this year, notably Australia, which is a warning sign for the United States,” Rivenbark said.

Australia’s flu season typically lasts from April to October, and “what happens there moves its way across to our region,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director of Mary Washington Healthcare.

“Their flu season was pretty vigorous and robust, with a rapid onset, and earlier than usual,” he said, noting that children seemed to be the ones affected first.

Unlike COVID, which impacted older people hardest, the flu strikes the very young and the very old, according to health officials who recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

That recommendation has become more personal this year for Balmes–John, who had a daughter in May.

“My baby will be getting a flu shot as soon as it’s available to her, and we will be focused on ensuring that everyone helping care for her has also received the flu shot, since this provides extra protection,” she said.

While everyone is eager to put most aspects of the pandemic behind them, there’s one that Balmes–John wishes would remain: the focus on rigorous handwashing.

“It’s one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs and keep yourself and those around you healthy,” she said, along with staying home when sick.

In addition to flu shots offered at local clinics, area pharmacies and stores throughout the region have vaccines available. The website vaccines.gov shows about 50 places within 25 miles of the 22401 ZIP code where people can get flu shots.