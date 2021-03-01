 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Closed section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County set to reopen Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Closed section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County set to reopen Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

A section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County that was closed to through traffic after the roadside slope and below-ground drainage pipe collapsed last month is set to reopen on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A temporary traffic signal will be used to manage “one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The signal is scheduled to be activated by Wednesday evening.

A section of the road between State Route 2 at New Post and U.S. 301 at Port Royal was closed on Feb. 9 after heavy rains led to the damage alongside the highway.

VDOT is currently preparing for the repair work on the 150-foot drainage pipe, about 80 feet below the road, and the slope.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine equity pits rural against urban America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert