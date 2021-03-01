Closed section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County set to reopen Wednesday

A section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County that was closed to through traffic after the roadside slope and below-ground drainage pipe collapsed last month is set to reopen on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A temporary traffic signal will be used to manage “one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The signal is scheduled to be activated by Wednesday evening.

A section of the road between State Route 2 at New Post and U.S. 301 at Port Royal was closed on Feb. 9 after heavy rains led to the damage alongside the highway.

VDOT is currently preparing for the repair work on the 150-foot drainage pipe, about 80 feet below the road, and the slope.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.