Clouds and more storms Friday but the weekend weather looks more settled

Clouds and storms will end the work week ahead of a drier and warmer weekend.

Ahhhh, August...the time when fronts come and overstay their welcome in Virginia with little incentive to leave. That’s the case today – Friday – as a very stubborn stationary front bisects the state per the graphic. Convergence along this boundary plus very humid air east of it plus an upper level disturbance moving in adds up to more showers and storms in the Fredericksburg area today.

The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies, dew points in the miserably sticky low to mid 70s (F), and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Light showers are likely anytime but the heavier storms look to hold off until 5-6 p.m., continuing into the evening hours. Fredericksburg area rain gauges could register an additional half-inch to an inch of liquid from this activity. That’s not torrential rainfall but the entire area is under a Flash Flood Watch from noon today through 2:00 a.m. tonight given how wet the soil is locally.