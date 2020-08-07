Clouds and more storms Friday but the weekend weather looks more settled

Clouds and storms will end the work week ahead of a drier and warmer weekend.
Ahhhh, August...the time when fronts come and overstay their welcome in Virginia with little incentive to leave. That’s the case today – Friday – as a very stubborn stationary front bisects the state per the graphic. Convergence along this boundary plus very humid air east of it plus an upper level disturbance moving in adds up to more showers and storms in the Fredericksburg area today.
The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies, dew points in the miserably sticky low to mid 70s (F), and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Light showers are likely anytime but the heavier storms look to hold off until 5-6 p.m., continuing into the evening hours. Fredericksburg area rain gauges could register an additional half-inch to an inch of liquid from this activity. That’s not torrential rainfall but the entire area is under a Flash Flood Watch from noon today through 2:00 a.m. tonight given how wet the soil is locally.
Saturday that persistent front will finally begin easing off to the south and east. Tomorrow will begin cloudy with more showers possible but skies will gradually become partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday look to top out in the upper 80s again as the clouds and rain depart. (The good news with the recent rainfall is that this week’s Drought Monitor shows less than 4% of Virginia drier than normal. That’s down from over 40% last week.)
Then, guess what returns for an encore? That’s right, the 90s will be back! Starting Sunday and lasting through most of next week afternoon high temperatures will again be back into the low to mid-90s. The upper level trough currently overhead will be replaced by a more normal “Augustian” ridge, allowing the summer heat to once again build into Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Of course the long range view of August’s weather has to take into account the tropics. The National Hurricane Center has just modified their seasonal hurricane forecast, upping the total number of storms expected. For comparison Hurricane Isaias was the ninth named system this year. The average date for the ninth storm of the season? October 4th. This could mean running out of the 21 World Meteorological Organization’s Atlantic storm names for 2020. That has only occurred once before in 2005 when the Greek alphabet had to be employed to continue naming that year’s tropical systems.
Happy Friday!