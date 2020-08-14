Clouds, rain, and mugginess will stick around this weekend

Clouds and rain will rule this weekend’s weather.

That tropical feeling is back for a return visit to Fredericksburg. Dew points this Friday morning are in the miserable mid-70s around the area, a value which brings to mind the phrase “air you can wear”. There are two culprits for this mugginess, one of which is an old stationary front currently draped west-to-east across central Virginia. That boundary never moved far enough south to allow drier air to enter the region.

The other culprit is shown in the left graphic panel as a low pressure (“L”) just east of the Outer Banks. That is a disturbance being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, which has assigned a 50% probability of this feature developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. The good news is that the disturbance will move away from the East Coast (black arrow). However, the flip side is that it is pumping Atlantic moisture into the Fredericksburg area via its counterclockwise circulation.