Cloudy and damp start to the weekend

The weekend will begin with clouds and showers and end with heat returning.
Sunshine filtering through high clouds this Friday morning will gradually fade as the day progresses and the overcast thickens. An unusual – for August – upper level low pressure is spinning over the lower Mississippi valley, pumping clouds and moisture northward into the Mid-Atlantic. That is setting the stage for a damp and cloudy entrance to this weekend in Fredericksburg.
Local thermometers will climb to the mid-80s (F) today after this morning’s start in the upper 60s. Other than a few sprinkles, any steadier precipitation will hold off until late this afternoon and will remain fairly light in the Fredericksburg vicinity. However, the Charlottesville area and points southwest of there are under a Flash Flood Watch as that upper level low interacts with the remnants of a stalled front to squeeze out more rain down that way.
The upper graphic panel illustrates that wetter/drier divide via the forecast three day rain totals. Fredericksburg (yellow star) will likely see less than a quarter-inch in local rain gauges through Monday morning while totals south of I-64 add up to much more than that. Although Saturday will be cloudy and a bit damp in the ‘Burg, it won’t be a total washout. Scattered thunderstorms are possible locally both today and tomorrow but aren’t expected to be severe.
After Saturday’s temperatures top out in the mid-80s in and around Fredericksburg, more heat will arrive on Sunday. That upper level low will move north and weaken such that the heat and humidity courtesy of the typical summertime Bermuda High returns for a late August encore. The sun will reappear Sunday as will afternoon highs in the 90s, a temperature level which looks to stick around much of next week.
As for tropical developments, the bottom graphic panel shows two systems churning over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. Neither has received a name as of this writing but will shortly become Laura and Marco. They aren’t expected to affect the Fredericksburg area directly but the moisture associated with them could be added to the local weather picture late next week.
Happy Friday!
