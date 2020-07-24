Slightly cooler temperatures Friday will give way to hotter conditions over the weekend.
This – Friday – morning’s clouds and light rain are attributed to an upper level trough swinging by just north of the Fredericksburg area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, mitigating the fierce heat from the strong July sun and holding high temperature readings down a bit. Area thermometers will likely top out in the upper 80s (F) this afternoon, just about average for this time of the summer.
Yesterday’s convection provided barely a quarter-inch of precipitation across the area and there is another threat of strong to severe thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. However storms will continue to be hit or miss for most locales and the much-needed rainfall will thus be scattered. As proof of the continued dry conditions the graphic shows this week’s Drought Monitor with Fredericksburg firmly ensconced in a Moderate Drought.
Saturday will dawn warm and sticky again as more hot air moves in from west of the Appalachians. Storms tomorrow afternoon will be even more scattered than today and temperatures will boost back into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Then on Sunday Fredericksburg area thermometers will once again flirt with the triple digit mark with little chance of any cooling showers. I would anticipate another Heat Advisory to be issued for Sunday.
Meanwhile the Atlantic hurricane season is “heating up” (so to speak). As of this morning there are two named storms: Hannah in the western Gulf of Mexico and Gonzalo near the northeastern coast of South America. There is also another disturbance being watched which has just emerged off the African coast. None of these pose a threat to the Mid-Atlantic region anytime soon but it’s about that time of summer to begin paying attention to National Hurricane Center forecasts.
Happy Friday!
