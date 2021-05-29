Co-creator of popular podcast blames fascination with ghosts on growing up in Spotsylvania

They didn’t give up their day jobs for a while, but by the end of 2018 they had an agent and were starting a tour that took them all across the country.

The podcast won the People’s Voice “Webby” award as best comedy podcast, and hit a milestone this past year by reaching its 200th episode. Those episodes have been downloaded a total of more than 80 million times.

Schiefer grew up in Cincinnati and also developed a love of ghost stories. In her youth, she had a Ouija board under her bed and lived in a house next to a graveyard. She worked for a time as a private investigator in L.A., something that’s helped in researching the stories she brings to the podcast.

She’s covered everything from cults like Jonestown to serial killers.

“We like the unsolved ones,” Schiefer said, “because they offer the most potential for discussions, when we dig in to see what’s happened. We cover it all.”

Sometimes, the stories take some reporting and research, while at other times they’re shared by fans of the podcast. The first episode of each month is what they call a “listeners’ episode” where they read stories about people’s personal experiences so the fans can feel like they’re part of the podcast.