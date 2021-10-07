Coffee with a Cop Day causes consternation after local shop cancels

Agora’s owners said that incident played a role in the concerns of their employees.

The city Police Department has since implemented 64 of PERF’s 66 recommendations to improve its response to mass demonstrations. The department also participated in community events this summer such as Midnight Madness basketball and Peace In Da Paint in Mayfield, where police officers formed a hoops team to compete against youth for the first time.

“It’s hard,” Morris said. “I feel like our agency has always been community-focused and community policing is a big part of what we do. Unfortunately, the people who are concerned about this event misunderstood the whole purpose. The vision is not law enforcement coming in authoritatively. They’re coming in to have conversation over a cup of coffee.”

The FPD instead went to Italian Station at 620 Caroline St. for the event. Morris said Agora’s decision was “hard to swallow” and “hard to process,” and that the department is disappointed the employees didn’t see value in such an event.

Morris also said that since Agora’s cancellation, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, including several donations and pizza deliveries.