Cole, Durant spar in bid for 28th House District seat

Incumbent Democratic Del. Joshua Cole faced his challenger for the 28th District House of Delegates seat, Republican Tara Durant, during a virtual debate Wednesday night. The candidates sparred over more than a dozen topics, including campaign finance reform, teacher shortages, redistricting, climate change and gun rights.
The debate was moderated by Stephen Farnsworth, director of University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, and was aired live on the school’s social media channel.
In his opening statement, Cole, the associate pastor at Union Bell Baptist Church in Stafford County, said he has campaigned for lower health care costs and caps on lifesaving medications. He also said he voted to increase the minimum wage and waive tuition costs at community colleges.
“We’ve taken important steps towards progress, and this moment calls for us to move forward, not backwards,” Cole said.
Durant, a teacher at Holy Cross Academy in Stafford, said during her opening remarks that first responders, educators and small business owners will be centerpieces of her campaign.
“One-party control has led to bloated budgets and increased taxes and extreme policies that have a negative effect on our families here in the district, as well as our business owners,” Durant said.
Cole said he and his peers in Richmond “did some amazing gun-sense legislation” after Gov. Ralph Northam signed red flag law legislation in April. The legislation allows authorities to remove firearms from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Virginia is the latest state to adopt the legislation, joining 18 others.
“Now we have to make sure we’re really looking at how our communities are feeling safer,” said Cole. “We want to make sure mental health is a big, big investment in our communities.”
Cole said he helped create the Mental Health Awareness Response and Community Understanding Services Alert system, which establishes an alert that provides “law enforcement backup of a mobile crisis response when necessary.”
“When the 911 dispatch receives calls ... not only do police officers go out, but they receive the help that they need by sending a mental health professional out with them as well,” said Cole.
Although Durant agreed mental health is a priority, she said the pipeline leading to qualified health care workers and community-based services in Virginia stills needs improvement. She said law enforcement officers are currently spending too much time away from their regular duties transporting mental health patients.
“We must expand the number of crisis drop-off centers and provide alternate forms of transportation,” said Durant. “The mental health status in the commonwealth right now, it’s actually pretty much a mess in Virginia. We had five of eight institutions close to new patients at one point this year.”
On transportation, Durant called traffic in the Stafford region a “frustrating reality” and said she’s ready to fight and find ways to address traffic concerns in the 28th District, which covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford. She saidDemocrats have neglected the Fredericksburg region when it comes to transportation funding.
“I will focus on rebalancing this project prioritization process to ensure the 28th District gets its fair share of transportation dollars,” said Durant.
Cole said to ease congestion, he is looking into extending Metro blue line service to Quantico, and plans to bring back his Fredericksburg Regional Transportation Improvement Committee proposal, which failed to get through the House Transportation Committee in April. Stafford supervisors opposed Cole’s proposal, saying it would have set the stage for a tax-levying regional transportation authority.
“We’re going to bring it back next year to make sure that gets passed,” said Cole. “We have bipartisan support for that.”
On abortion, Durant said she was alarmed two years ago when Virginia lawmakers had reached the point where they were debating the validity of third trimester abortions.
“That’s not abortion, that’s infanticide,” said Durant. “I am pro-life. I do not apologize for it.”
Cole said he respects an individual’s right to choose and said when families are faced with making those choices, they are among the hardest decisions the family has to make.
“It’s important that we give hope, reconciliation and grace, not damnation and condemnation for the decisions that they’re making,” said Cole.
The candidates were divided over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cole said he does not support an across-the-board coronavirus vaccine mandate, but he does believe the best way to keep the virus clamped down is through masking.
“This is a matter of life and death,” said Cole. “If you’re not able to get vaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask.”
Durant said she believes the community is ready to do whatever is necessary to get through the pandemic once and for all, but encourages everyone to receive the vaccine only if they feel safe doing so.
The debate was hosted by the Mary Washington College Republicans, the Young Democrats and the Student Government Association. It was co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance–Star and the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
Ted Schubel, news director of WFVA radio, and Barbara Hollingsworth, editorial director of The Free Lance–Star, provided questions to each candidate during the debate, taken in advance through an online service.
The university will host a debate for the 88th District seat Oct. 26. That race, between Democrat Kecia Evans, Republican Phillip Scott and Libertarian Timothy Lewis, covers part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties. Election Day is Nov. 2.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438