Cole, Durant spar in bid for 28th House District seat

Cole said he respects an individual’s right to choose and said when families are faced with making those choices, they are among the hardest decisions the family has to make.

“It’s important that we give hope, reconciliation and grace, not damnation and condemnation for the decisions that they’re making,” said Cole.

The candidates were divided over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cole said he does not support an across-the-board coronavirus vaccine mandate, but he does believe the best way to keep the virus clamped down is through masking.

“This is a matter of life and death,” said Cole. “If you’re not able to get vaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask.”

Durant said she believes the community is ready to do whatever is necessary to get through the pandemic once and for all, but encourages everyone to receive the vaccine only if they feel safe doing so.

The debate was hosted by the Mary Washington College Republicans, the Young Democrats and the Student Government Association. It was co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance–Star and the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.