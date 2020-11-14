College students 'nervous and concerned' about sickening relatives at Thanksgiving

Kyree Ford would be the first to say he and other college students think they’re too young to be seriously impacted by COVID-19.
But older family members are another matter, and as Thanksgiving nears, the University of Mary Washington student government leader wanted advice from public-health officials about ways students could keep loved ones safe as they go home for the holidays.
“That is probably the biggest fear that students currently have, taking something back to parents, grandparents and siblings,” said Ford, who’s 22 and president of the student government association and senior class. “I’ve never seen college students nervous and concerned to this magnitude about something, because they think they’re invincible.”
During an online session last week, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District outlined precautions for college students—and others—in the midst of the pandemic and the holiday season. Recommendations included quarantining two weeks before a gathering, getting tested before the big day—in time to get results back—and traveling alone by vehicle instead of packing into a crowded car or bus, train or airplane with others.
Locally, statewide and across the nation, new cases are rising in dramatic fashion, and public-health officials see the upcoming traditional gatherings as potential super-spreaders. If someone around the table enjoying turkey and pumpkin pie is infected without knowing it, the virus could spread among the guests, then throughout their communities when they return home.
“We’re not saying don’t celebrate, but ... think about ways to do it more safely,” Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
The Virginia Department of Health does not recommend traditional gatherings of people from various households because they pose the highest risk. Officials suggest virtual meals, meal drop-offs or outdoor events where people stay 6 feet apart, wear masks—obviously except when they’re eating—and avoid sharing utensils.
Frequent handwashing and disinfecting high-touch areas, such as light switches and doorknobs, remote controls and countertops, remain other watchwords of 2020. Those who gather indoors are encouraged to open windows for ventilation.
YOUNG AREN’T IMMUNE
UMW student Ford referred to the fear of younger people making older family members sick as the “you’re-the-one-who-killed-Grandma complex.” In his case, the oldest person at his upcoming gathering in Richmond will be his great aunt. He wants her to stay safe, both for her sake and “because I would never live that one down.”
Young adults aren’t “without risk” in terms of getting sick from COVID-19, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, but fewer have faced hospitalization and death.
Twenty-somethings represent one of every five virus cases locally and statewide, and they’re the largest age group that’s tested positive, according to VDH data.
In the local health district, 23 people in their 20s have been hospitalized and are among 538 people in their age group statewide whose symptoms got so serious, they had to be admitted to hospitals.
No one under 40 has died from COVID-19 locally, but statewide, 144 residents between the ages of 10 and 49 have died, including nine who were in their 20s.
While the local health district hasn’t seen the same surges as other parts of the state or nation, cases have been rising steadily, Balmes–John said. Her office tracks the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period and shares those findings with local officials each Thursday.
On Oct. 22, there was an average of 27 new cases each day for the last week. By Nov. 12, that average had climbed to 47 new cases daily.
The seven-day average in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, was higher last week “than we have seen so far in this pandemic,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director. Much of the increase was due to an ongoing outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Facility, about 10 miles from the Town of Culpeper, that involves at least 225 offenders and staff members, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
“Most of these cases do not pose a direct risk to the community at large,” Kartchner wrote in his weekly update. “However, we still see increasing numbers outside of this situation that cause concern for our communities.”
‘WANT TO BE ON CAMPUS’
The local health district held its Zoom session with UMW students more than two weeks before Thanksgiving, and Ford said he and his three roommates, already agreed to limit the number of people in their off-campus home. He said they can’t do a total quarantine because they have classes on campus and he works in a university office, but they are “sacrificing some time with people to ensure that others stay safe.”
During the session, he read general questions from other students. Balmes–John responded that the best masks are two-layer cloth coverings fitted to the face and that disposable surgical masks work well also. Masks with valves aren’t recommended because “that’s not going to keep your germs to yourselves,” she said, and face shields generally aren’t a good replacement for masks.
She said gloves aren’t needed outside medical settings, but stressed again the frequent use of hand sanitizers—with at least 60 percent alcohol—and handwashing. The Centers for Disease has changed its decision on masks, recently announcing that the coverings protect the wearer as well as those around, but the CDC continues to stress that even those masked should keep the proper distance from others.
Balmes–John suggested college students also get tested when they return to campus and quarantine again, if possible.
Ford has his own reasons for hoping UMW students follow the recommendations, beyond health and safety. He saw news reports of students on other campuses being sent home after cases spiked or students held massive parties.
“We want to be on campus,” he said, “because learning virtually, learning away from your teachers and your library and your friends, it sucks and we don’t want it.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.