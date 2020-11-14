College students 'nervous and concerned' about sickening relatives at Thanksgiving

In the local health district, 23 people in their 20s have been hospitalized and are among 538 people in their age group statewide whose symptoms got so serious, they had to be admitted to hospitals.

No one under 40 has died from COVID-19 locally, but statewide, 144 residents between the ages of 10 and 49 have died, including nine who were in their 20s.

While the local health district hasn’t seen the same surges as other parts of the state or nation, cases have been rising steadily, Balmes–John said. Her office tracks the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period and shares those findings with local officials each Thursday.

On Oct. 22, there was an average of 27 new cases each day for the last week. By Nov. 12, that average had climbed to 47 new cases daily.

The seven-day average in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, was higher last week “than we have seen so far in this pandemic,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director. Much of the increase was due to an ongoing outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Facility, about 10 miles from the Town of Culpeper, that involves at least 225 offenders and staff members, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.