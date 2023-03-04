For three days last week, students from colleges and universities nationwide gathered in Dahlgren for a ramped-up version of the board game Battleship and the chance to win $100,000.

Beyond the cash prizes, there was a major difference between the scenarios presented in the 2023 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren — the first one ever held — and the strategic game that’s been around since before the First World War.

“This is Battleship on steroids,” said Michael Darnell, innovation lab engineer with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Division Dahlgren, which sponsored the event. “Imagine if you’re playing Battleship and the person on the other side of the table knows exactly where your ships are and you don’t know where theirs are. That’s the situation they’re in.”

But participants from the 10 schools, which were mostly based in Virginia but also included Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, which has the top-rated AI & ML program in the country, were up to the task, said Dahlgren scientists and engineers who spent months developing the challenge.

“These are our nation’s future technology leaders,” said Jennifer Clift, chief technology officer at NSWCDD, “and our future is bright.”

Carnegie Mellon’s team won the event, and the first-place prize of $50,000. Virginia Tech finished second and took away the $30,000 check, and William & Mary got third and $20,000.

No one team blew the others out of the water as the challenge seemed to meet the purpose described by George Foster, a distinguished engineer for combat control at Dahlgren. It wasn’t so hard that no one could make it through the first day of competition or so easy that after three days, everyone tied for first.

The Navy allowed school teams to access to a “serious” video game that’s not open to the public as students tried to defend a destroyer squadron against a barrage of incoming missiles. Dahlgren’s team purposely put the players on the defensive, Foster said, because some students may have not wanted to initiate an attack, but all would be geared up to respond to one.

On Day 1, their five ships had more than enough missiles to fire back, but as ammo dwindled over Days 2 and 3, they had to decide which ships to sacrifice and which to protect. Or as Foster put it, they had to choose “between letting somebody die or everybody getting injured.”

The exercise was designed so that each team would incur losses as play proceeded.

“That’s the tough thing AI has to decide,” Darnell said, adding the teams lost more points if their high-value assets got sunk. “That’s where algorithms come into play because (the students) have identified what’s important.”

Teams were sequestered in separate classrooms at the Dahlgren campus of the University of Mary Washington and given two laptops per team and seemingly all the boxed meals, and pizza, they could eat. As soon as they got the day’s challenge each morning, they were “head down” and focused on the task, Darnell said.

Usually in AI & ML college classes, students concentrate on getting good grades for specific assignments, not necessarily engaging in what might be real-life scenarios, said Luke Darcy from Carnegie Mellon.

Getting to work with the Navy “and basically participating in a competition shooting missiles and stuff like that” was an opportunity he and fellow students couldn’t resist, said Matthew Garcia, also from Carnegie Mellon.

“The prize pool also was definitely a consideration,” said fellow team member Austin Weltz.

The three members of Virginia Tech’s team are computer engineers with similar backgrounds, said Alex Downey. As the clock ticked away on the second day of competition, fellow team member Anthony Lee typed furiously on a small laptop, “nitpicking and seeing where we can improve,” Downey said.

The exercise is “definitely testing our abilities,” said fellow member Danielle Reale, one of only three females in the competition.

“It’s testing how quickly we can adapt,” she said. “So it’s kind of almost like in warfare, you have to make sure you’re quick to adjust and kind of what the best scenario is.”

When deadline hit each day, students turned in their laptops then waited in the conference room for their turn to be called into another area where test administrators ran their programs and scored the results. Enemy missiles, marked as red Ms with half-arrows above them, headed toward the blue circles denoting their squadron, and students flinched and sighed as the shots hit their target.

Deciphering what was happening on the screen was tough as the missiles came from all sides and blasted the ships.

“We could have done better, right?” wondered Sam Litchtman from the University of Virginia.

A fellow team member said it wasn’t clear to him, how well they’d done, and fellow member Albert Tang summed it up with: “I think that was the best we could do.”

In the test room, the students didn’t know how they compared to others. They found that out later, when everyone came back to the conference room and top places were announced.

But there were anxious moments in the test room, especially on Day 2 when scores were in the negative — as in minus 25,000 points. Individual teams didn’t know that everyone’s score was well under zero and were understandably nervous.

“Don’t freak out,” said Brett Burcher, a test administrator who’s been at Dahlgren for a year and could have posed as a college student. “I don’t want you to be unreasonably stressed.”

Katie Barbre did. She’s part of the team that designed the challenge and joked with the students about the negative aspects.

“We wanted the first day to have a positive score so you’d come away with positive thoughts,” she said on the second day of competition. “Now we’re crushing you.”

While the Dahlgren event was focused on competition, recruiters also were making job offers. Christian Jakob from the University of Mary Washington was called into an interview room four times on Friday alone — and had messages about two other meeting with Dahlgren department heads.

One interviewer told him he was being recruited by every department at the Navy base and asked what could be done to convince him to join his group.

“I’m like, that means a lot to me, thank you,” said Jakob, who works, not in artificial intelligence or machine learning, but with computer programming. “I like embedded stuff.”

He wasn’t the only one called into separate rooms by Navy officials who made numerous on-the-spot offers.

“Every single student here … would be a fantastic addition to our team,” Clift said.