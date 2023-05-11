The Guadalupe Free Clinic of Colonial Beach helped another nonprofit celebrate a major milestone this week, even as the clinic is busy setting its own records.

A ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, the clinic moved seven months ago from a cottage on the grounds of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Colonial Beach to the Food Lion Shopping Center off State Route 205.

The bigger building, which has 2½ times more space and better visibility, is bringing in more patients than ever before, said Executive Director Lance Carrington. He expects the clinic to treat about 300 patients this year, the most since it opened in 2005 to serve uninsured residents of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.

“This is a very big deal,” said Len Fotenot, a Fredericksburg resident and vice president of the clinic’s board. “They moved here Oct. 17, and it’s not even been a year yet, and this place has just expanded.”

On Wednesday, one of two days the clinic is open for patients — the other is Saturday — merriment was in the air along with confetti from a handheld cannon. Guadalupe was chosen as the place for Rx Partnership to celebrate its 1 millionth prescription to low income and uninsured people in the state.

RxP, as it’s known, is a Richmond-based nonprofit that gets donations of brand name medicine from pharmaceutical companies and distributes them to 30 free clinics throughout the state. Since 2004, RxP has provided more than $270 million worth of free medication to more than 82,000 Virginians, according to the RxP website.

All 30 clinics that participate with RxP held their own celebrations Wednesday, including the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg. It was one of the founding members of the partnership, and RxP’s distribution of medicine has been “a significant benefit to the clinic because it reduces costs and streamlines processes,” said Karen Dulaney, executive director of the Moss clinic.

She said that’s especially critical during “these challenging times.”

Meanwhile, RxP brought its four-person staff and cameras, confetti, cake and sign acknowledging the milestone prescription to Colonial Beach for several reasons, said Amy Yarcich, RxP’s executive director.

The Guadalupe clinic is the newest one in the state network to have a licensed pharmacy, which is no small achievement, she said. The clinic had to get its licensure from the state Board of Pharmacy, which includes inspections and making sure medication is handled appropriately.

“It’s not something that a lot of small clinics take on, so I’m really impressed that Guadalupe embraces the importance of that and the role of the pharmacist,” said Yarcich, noting the work goes beyond filling pill bottles to counseling patients and assisting the care team.

As she talked, Tom Fish worked in the clinic’s pharmacy alongside his “right-hand” person, technician Arlene McKenzie. Fish is a full-time pharmacist at Wegmans in Fredericksburg but volunteers at the Moss clinic, where he’s been for 20 years, and is at Guadalupe two days each week.

He’s seen prescription numbers go up with patient counts at Guadalupe. Last year, the clinic was filling about 600 prescriptions every four months; this year, it’s been closer to 1,000, he said.

About one-third of the medicine comes from RxP. Guadalupe works with other nonprofits to get medications the RxP doesn’t have, or buys them itself, Carrington said. While Yarcich said some clinics asks patients for a donation toward their medications, Guadalupe provides both care and medicines at no cost, Carrington said.

Abner Ordonez, a 42-year-old who lives in Oak Grove, said he appreciates that. Before he knew about the clinic, he paid hundreds of dollars at separate appointments, to have a tooth pulled and for an eye exam.

“The clinic is very helpful,” Ordonez said through interpreter Enrique Cancel, one of several bilingual volunteers at the clinic whose client base is about 90% Hispanic. “They’re taking care of us because we don’t have any health insurance. Thanks to the clinic, we’ve been able to move forward and have the care that we need.”

Initially, the clinic served a mix of Hispanic and non-Hispanic patients, said Dr. Chuck Penick. He spent 38 years as an emergency room doctor with Mary Washington Healthcare before he retired, got bored and went back to work, supervising urgent-care facilities.

When Medicaid expanded, many of Guadalupe’s non-Hispanic patients became eligible for Medicaid and have been able to get care from providers who accept the government insurance.

In the old space, the kitchen was the only place available for patients to fill out forms. The new facility includes four exam rooms, three bathrooms and offices where clients can be helped with paperwork privately. Staff enjoy the new location, and the clinic is spending more.

“We were paying the Diocese a dollar a year and now we’re paying (a landlord) about $3,000 a month,” Carrington said.

The clinic also had to do some renovations of the facility, which had been a medical center, and the landlord gave a couple months of free rent, Carrington said. It would have been nice to have more accommodations, but he realized everybody, including landlords, nonprofit clinics and the patients they serve, are facing economic challenges.

That’s one reason RxP tries to fill one void in peoples’ lives: medicine they need for one-time health issues or chronic problems like high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes or asthma.

“Medicine is sometimes the one that’s getting skipped,” Yarcich said, describing working parents who tend to make sure their children are fed and have what they need, then do without their prescriptions. That may make it harder for them to do their jobs.

“So it’s kind of this vicious cycle, without getting the medication and the care, they’re going to end up not being 100% at their job and maybe losing that job and then it just spirals to so much more for their families,” she said.

More information about the Guadalupe Free Clinic is available online at guadalupefreeclinic.org or by calling 804/224-0571. The website for Rx Partnership is rxpartnership.org and and its phone number is 804/377-1057.