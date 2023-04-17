Each year, usually in early March, birdwatchers in Colonial Beach get excited.

And the fish get nervous.

That’s the time of year when the osprey, which feed largely on fish, return from their winter home in South America to enjoy a summer along the shores of the Potomac River in the small Westmoreland County town known for its enthusiasm for golf carts.

Soon after the raptors arrive in Colonial Beach each spring, they quickly build their big, bulky nests made of sticks. Those nests are perched in trees, atop channel markers and piers and utility poles along the beachfront. They can be found around the marinas and even on light poles at one of the local shopping centers.

On Saturday, a crowd celebrated the return of the osprey with a festival that included vendors with art and other wares, along with nature and wildlife tents and exhibits.

There was a one-eyed turkey vulture — Vega, injured when shot by pellets —at one exhibit. There also were talks given by experts on osprey and other birds of prey, and tours in golf carts and a trolley to take visitors around Colonial Beach to see the nests and osprey.

This weekend’s festival, which started as a town fundraiser, marked the fifth year it has been held in Colonial Beach. Two of the festivals were held virtually during COVID. Last year, the festival returned to a live, in-person, and bird, event.

Last year was the first time Joanie Millward, a retired Fredericksburg juvenile court clerk who moved to Colonial Beach five years ago, helped plan the event. Organizers asked her to serve as the chair of Virginia Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach this year.

As the festival was in mid-swing Saturday, Millward said she noticed a lot of out-of-state visitors came for the event the prior year. So they decided to rebrand the event, calling it the Virginia Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach.

Millward said she has “always been an animal lover,” and helping with the osprey festival feels like a good fit for her. Like some other Colonial Beach residents, she has an osprey nest behind her house that she regularly enjoys.

She said there are more than 50 easily visible osprey nest around the town. Millward added that they are working on getting a live-feed on YouTube of an osprey nest in Colonial Beach, something they hope is up and running soon. More information on osprey nests can be found at the Center for Conservation Biology at osprey-watch.org.

Osprey have become so popular in Colonial Beach the raptors were named the town bird last year.

It appears Colonial Beach is riding a wave that started during the isolation of the pandemic.

“There was an explosion of bird-watching during COVID,” Molly Moore, president of the Southern Maryland Audubon, said at the organization’s tent Saturday. “There was a big interest in nature, things you can do alone. Gardening exploded, too.”

She and other representatives hosting exhibits at the festival for the Southern Maryland Audubon and Caledon State Park said the popularity of state parks and birdwatching has waned some compared to the peak during the pandemic. But interest is still high.

Osprey are thriving now. The population grew about 1.9% annually between 1966 and 1019, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey.

Colonial Beach is an example of how well the birds seem to be doing, with nests spread throughout the town, the raptors’ familiar whistling and chirping calls, and the silhouettes as they hunt over the Potomac, into which they dive and snatch fish with sharp, hooked talons built to kill and haul their prey.

But times haven’t always been so good for osprey.

Osprey were decimated in the early 1950s to 1970s, “when pesticides poisoned the birds and thinned their eggshells,” according to allaboutbirds.org.

A chart at the Southern Maryland Audubon tent at Saturday’s festival highlighted the use of pesticides and how it nearly destroyed osprey populations. But the raptors “were brought back from the brink in the 1970s, when public demand for political action resulted in bans on DDT and related pesticides.”

The chart also highlighted a new potential threat to osprey: warming temperatures. Moore said fledgling osprey struggle to survive in severe weather, including heat.

If temperatures continue to climb, the chart says, 79% of the current osprey summer range could be lost by 2080.

Millward acknowledged how the birds also can be an indicator of the health of the habitat at Colonial Beach.

“They tell us a lot about our water,” including fish health, said Millward, who plans to keep doing what she can to keep the festival going as a way to educate people about the birds and nature.

The retired court clerk also thinks the osprey deserve some respect, especially for the birds’ effort traveling between South American and Colonial Beach every year.

When the osprey leave in the fall, she said, the birds will fly about 2,000 miles “over open ocean, where they don’t have anywhere to land. Sometimes they’ll fly for a full 24 hours; they won’t eat or anything. So, they’re quite amazing. And they do that same trip again to come back.”