Colonial Beach makes landmark registry

The historic commercial district in the town of Colonial Beach has been added to the Virginia Landmark Registry.

The town’s commercial district was platted in 1882 “as the business center of a fully planned resort along the Potomac River … seeking to attract residents of Washington D.C.,” according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which granted the designation for Colonial Beach. The state designation advances the town’s application to the federal level.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Colonial Beach district includes 81 structures, which the VDHR describe as “vernacular or high-style commercial or residential buildings” representing “the whole of its nearly century-long period of significance—1875 to 1970—and embody major trends in waterside resort community development and architecture from the late 1800s through the 20th century.”

The district includes a variety of building styles ranging from Victorian to art deco. Notable structures include a circa 1875 farmhouse, the circa 1904 former home of the Bank of Westmoreland, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, a Queen Anne-style hotel formerly known as the Breakers, a 1947 Art Moderne diner, a 1925 gas station and a mid-20th century motel, and a circa 1890s vernacular seaside cottage that is now home to Museum at Colonial Beach.

“This designation ensures that the unique character and history of Colonial Beach are preserved, and offers economic incentive to building owners to help revive our downtown, restoring it to a vibrant, active place for locals and visitors, alike,” Colonial Beach Mayor Robin Schick said in a news release.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.