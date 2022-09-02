Colonial Beach Town Council candidates' forum set

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Nine candidates are vying for four open seats on the Colonial Beach Town Council, according to a press release from the Colonial Beach Community Foundation.

On the General Election ballot Nov. 8 will be Kenneth Allison Jr., Tony DiMonti, Chuck DiNenna, Tree Mack, Tony Scisciani Jr., David Williams and Rick Wood, who are running for four-year terms. Lisette Montalvo and Vicki Roberson are on the ballot for a two-year term in a Special Election.

For more than 15 years, the Colonial Beach Community Foundation and Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce have cosponsored candidates’ forums. Residents are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the forum, which will take place Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Beach Town Center, 22 Washington Ave.

According to the news release, questions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 13 to info@cbcommunityfoundation.org.

The top five questions will be given to each candidate. Candidate profiles and answers will be printed and distributed during the event. They also will be available to download from cbcommunityfoundation.org on the afternoon of the forum.

All questions received by the deadline will be shared with candidates the day before the forum. Questions can also be submitted during the first 15 minutes of the forum. Questions will be randomly selected, and each candidate will have an opportunity to address at least two.

As space is limited in Town Center, the forum also will be broadcast live on WWER 88.1 FM, wwer.org, and the town’s YouTube channel.

For more information about voting in Virginia, visit elections.virginia.gov.