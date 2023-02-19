James Hall, who found an old dumpsite along a creek while kayaking in the Northern Neck, hoped the Colonial Beach Town Council might do something about the broken bottles and other litter lining the creekbanks.

The town owns the 22-acre property where a dump was located decades ago, and litter has leached into the water. The council’s announcement on Thursday to put the waterfront property up for sale was not exactly what Hall had in mind.

“I feel like it’s the easiest way for the town to wash its hands clean,” Hall said, adding that he continues to hear “excuses” to just leave the dumpsite as it is because it’s not an environmental problem. “So why have federal laws to protect the waterways when they are not enforced by the proper authorities?”

The town announced it will take bids through March 8 for the “unimproved waterfront real estate” that’s actually in Westmoreland County but owned by the town. A news release sent out by the town made it clear the land is a former dumpsite.

But it’s also been a property of interest as town officials have been approached by outside parties regularly over the years about buying the land “while still protecting the town’s waterways and shoreline ecosystem,” according to the news release.

Colonial Beach Mayor Robin Schick said there have been successful projects all over the country at cleaning up former dumpsites like the one in town.

“We are interested in a positive future for this site, that would overall provide the best outcomes,” she said.

While Schick has long been aware of the dumpsite, Hall was surprised to see the trash along the creek, which feeds into Monroe Bay and eventually, the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. When he came across the broken glass, rusting metal and even old carcasses of vehicles and appliances last summer, he started contacting local officials.

He filed a formal complaint with Westmoreland County, which hired environmental consultants to test the water around the creek. Mike Fiore, president of Resource International Ltd. of Ashland, told the Board of Supervisors in December there was no evidence of water contamination.

His staff tested for metals and other compounds that typically would be found in unlined landfills. Fiore also told the board the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality would be looking into the dumpsite because it was not closed according to state regulations.

Hall has continued to press DEQ officials, town and county representatives and staff members in Sen. Mark Warner’s office to clean up the site, and has been frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of action.

Jeremy Kazio works in the DEQ’s pollution response and preparedness division in Glen Allen and told Hall earlier this month that agency and town officials plan to meet Feb. 27 — but that the matter is not urgent.

“Given this situation’s extremely low risk to human health and the environment, we are very fortunate to have time to work toward a balanced resolution with the town,” Kazio wrote in the email. “This means that there may be weeks or even months between certain decisions and actions.”

None of that makes Hall, who lives along Monroe Bay and enjoys its natural beauty, feel any better.

“It makes me sick to look at it,” Hall said in November when he pointed out piles of trash. “I couldn’t in good faith ignore it because I got kids, grandkids, neighbors, everybody comes out here.”