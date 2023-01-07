Colonial Forge graduate is a winner of Target's 2022 Black History Month design challenge

Mekenzy Linder submitted her entry to Target’s 2022 Black History Month design challenge on the day the contest closed.

Her entry was a woodcarving she made for one of her art classes at Norfolk State University, where she is a graphic design major.

“The class really liked my design, so I decided to just submit it,” said Linder, a 2020 graduate of Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.

She was not expecting to receive an email last spring informing her that she was one of the three finalists and that her design would be printed on T-shirts and sold in Target stores nationwide starting Sunday.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said Linder. “Maybe once I see the product in the stores, it will hit me.”

2022 was the third year of Target’s Black History Month design challenge, which is open to students from historically black colleges and universities. The contest is meant to recognize talent at HBCUs and invest in Black creators, and the students’ winning designs are featured on T-shirts and sold in stores and online as part of Target’s Black Beyond Measure collection.

Linder said her design, which features two line-drawn faces rendered in black and white against a checkerboard background, is meant to depict unity and Black culture.

“That’s what I wanted to showcase,” she said.

Linder said she’s always been interested in art, especially drawing and portraits.

“My grandmother and I have been making art together since I was a child,” she said.

She took art classes at Stafford Middle School and Colonial Forge High School and comes from an artistic family — her great-great-grandfather was a landscape painter and her uncle is a photographer.

In addition to her design being featured on products, Linder won a $3,000 cash prize, which she said will go towards her tuition, a virtual reality headset and a MacBook.

Target flew Linder and the two other finalists — students at Spelman College and Albany State University, both HBCUs in Georgia — to Los Angeles for a photo shoot and to film a video introducing their designs.

One of the photos is now featured on Target’s website and Linder said it was surreal to see herself there.

“I shop at Target a lot,” she said with a laugh. “It’s an addiction.”

She said she appreciates that the company is taking steps to celebrate Black history and promote and support Black designers and businesses.

“Good things are coming,” she said.

Target will sponsor the HBCU design challenge again in 2023. Submissions will be accepted beginning Jan. 16. More information can be found at jobs.target.com/TargetHBCUDesignChallenge2023.

The company also supports HBCUs through a scholarship program announced in 2021. Through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund, the Target Scholars program provides 1,000 need-based scholarships of $5,000 each to first-year students, plus mentoring, internship opportunities, networking and more throughout their college careers.